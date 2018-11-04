 Disgusting Food Museum opens in Sweden | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 04.11.2018

Europe

Disgusting Food Museum opens in Sweden

Maggot cheese and mouse wine are just some of the 80 foods on display. While many come for a shock, the museum's director tells DW he hopes visitors will realize that disgust is in the eye — or stomach — of the beholder.

  • Mouse wine at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP/DFM/A. Barte Telin)

    The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum

    Prepare your palate for the Disgusting Food Museum

    The Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo Sweden contains 80 different food items from around the world. The jar pictured above contains mouse wine from China. The rice wine is infused with dead baby mice that were just a few days old. It's used as a health tonic rather than an evening drink with dinner.

  • Sheep eyeball juce at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP/A. Barte Telin)

    The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum

    Sheep eyeball juice

    Dubbed a Mongolian Bloody Mary, the concoction pictured above is made with pickled sheep eyeballs and tomato juice. Despite the unsettling appearance of the foods on display at the museum, the curators hope the exhibits will break down cultural barriers.

  • Cuy, or Guinea pig, at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP/DFM/A. Barte Telin)

    The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum

    Cuy — roasted guinea pig

    While kept as pets in some countries, guinea pigs are a delicacy in Ecuador and Peru. The guinea pigs are bred to be particularly large and meaty and are then baked, roasted or fried. Traditionally, they are served with their claws and teeth attached, but restaurants have begun cutting up the meat.

  • Casu Marzu, or maggot cheese, at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP/DFM/A. Barte Telin)

    The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum

    Casu Marzu — maggot cheese

    The island of Sardinia is known for its peculiar cheeses, but perhaps none is so infamous as casu marzu, or maggot cheese. This traditional sheep-milk cheese contains live maggots. As they eat, the acids in the maggots' digestive tracts break down the cheese, making it soft. But beware — you'll want to cover your eyes when eating as the maggots are known to jump.

  • A figurine piglet stuck with needles at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP/A. Barte Telin)

    The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum

    Another way of looking at pork

    Some visitors might raise their eyebrows at the prospect of pork being included in the museum. But museum director Andreas Ahrens tells DW that it's not the taste of the meat that's repulsive, but rather the way the way it is produced. The treatment of pigs in factory farms and the overuse of antibiotics is "disgusting" and potentially dangerous, he says.

  • Fruit bat at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP/DFM/A. Barte Telin)

    The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum

    Fruit-bat soup

    Fruit bats are eaten in several Asian countries and in the Pacific Rim, including Guam, Thailand and Indonesia. According to the museum, the bats smell strongly like urine when being cooked, but the resulting meat is sweet.

  • Century egg at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP/DFM/A. Barte Telin)

    The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum

    China's century eggs

    These preserved eggs are eaten as a comfort food in China. To make them, the egg is placed in a vat containing black tea, salt, lime and wood ashes. They soak in the solution for seven weeks to five months. When they emerge, the egg takes on a brown-green hue.

  • Kale Pache, or boiled sheep head, at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP/A. Barte Telin)

    The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum

    Kale Pache — boiled sheep or cow

    This particular dish is made from boiling the heads and feet of sheep or cows. While it may be unsettling to have your food look at you, it's a traditional dish in several countries, including Iran and Afghanistan. In Iran, the dish is frequently eaten for breakfast.

  • Natto, Japanese fermented soybeans, at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP/A. Barte Telin)

    The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum

    Natto — Japanese fermented soybeans

    This sticky, stinky dish is a traditional Japanese food eaten frequently at breakfast. The soybeans are fermented using a bacteria found in the soil as well as in humans. Natto is topped off with mustard and contains high levels of fiber.

  • Jell-O salad at the Disgusting Food Museum in Malmo, Sweden (picture-alliance/AP/A. Barte Telin)

    The delicacies of Sweden's Disgusting Food Museum

    Jell-O salad

    While it may seem unthinkable to some now, the Jell-O salad once dominated many a Thanksgiving table in the United States. The flavored gelatin dish rose to popularity in the early 1900s, with many recipes calling for pieces of vegetables to be thrown into the mix. Nowadays, the dish lives on as a colorful dessert — but without the floating veggies.

    Author: Rebecca Staudenmaier


A strong stomach and an open mind are a must for anyone looking to visit the "Disgusting Food Museum," which opened this week in the Swedish city of Malmo.

The exhibit, which will run until January 27 next year, features 80 foods from around the world, including fruit-bat soup, frog smoothies from Peru and Iceland's infamous fermented shark meat. Visitors can even smell or taste some of the pungent delicacies on display.

"We shouldn't be so quick to judge the foods of other cultures as disgusting because our foods are just as disgusting when seen through the lens of another culture," museum director Andreas Ahrens tells DW.

That being said, there's one food in the museum that Ahrens won't be trying again anytime soon — Su Callu Sardu. It's a cheese from Sardinia that's made by slaughtering a baby goat with a belly full of its mother's milk. The stomach is then removed and hung up to make the cheese.

"It's horrible. It starts off just like a normal cheese taste, and then it has this incredibly strong aftertaste that is absolutely overpowering," Ahrens tells DW. "If you eat too much of it, it stays in your mouth for one or two days after you eat it."

Challenging the notion of 'disgust'

Visitors from Western countries might be surprised by some of the foods on display — including root beer from the United States, black licorice, Jell-O fruit salad and pork.

Ahrens said he was hesitant about including pork in particular, since the taste and smell aren't repulsive like many of the other foods.

"But when you look at other things, like the way that pigs are held in factory farms, when you look at the antibiotics — that is absolutely disgusting and could potentially be life-threatening for humans," he says.

As for root beer, Ahrens says that Americans may be surprised to find out that many Europeans think the popular soda has an "odd and disgusting" taste, similar to that of toothpaste.

"It all depends on what you grew up with, what your parents were eating and drinking," he adds.

Watch video 02:19
Now live
02:19 mins.

Video explainer: Is 'superfood' good for the environment?

'We can't continue to eat the way that we are doing now'

The museum's curator, Samuel West, came up with the idea after the success of his previous project, the Museum of Failure.

After seeing how the exhibit changed people's concept of failure, he wondered if another museum could alter the way society approaches disgust — and encourage people to seek out sustainable alternatives like eating insects and lab-grown meat.

Ahrens says that the museum doesn't have a specific agenda, but that he hopes that it will encourage people to reconsider how sustainable our current favorite foods are.

The message appears to be getting across. Many of the visitors who come to the museum are grossed out by the smells or tastes of some of the foods, while others are as much affected by the "moral" issues involved.

The museum has been particularly successful in putting people off foie gras, a French delicacy that is made from the liver of a duck or goose that's been force-fed a fattening diet through a feeding tube.

"We can't continue to eat the way that we are doing now. It's horrible to the planet, it's horrible to the animals that are being bred just to feed our lust for meat," Ahrens says. "We're really hoping that people will think about this."

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • A can of the Swedish specialty Surströmming, or rotten fish, freshly opened by a smiling man and served on a plate (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Farnsworth)

    High Five: 5 European foods you might not think are delicacies

    Surströmming

    Some can't bring themselves to take a single bite. Due to the putrid stench, manufacturers advise that cans of Surströmming should only be opened underwater. The stinking Swedish fish ferments for weeks — a process that continues in the can, which bulges noticeably on the supermarket shelve. Allegedly, some airlines even prohibit the rotten fish on planes due to the risk of explosion.

  • Iceland's hákarl (imago stock&people)

    High Five: 5 European foods you might not think are delicacies

    Hákarl

    The Greenland shark can grow up to 400 years old. Unless it ends up as hákarl on a plate. While the shark's meat is actually poisonous when fresh, it becomes edible if you bury it or let it rot in a box for weeks. Dubbed by some the worst tasting food in the world, hákarl has a rubbery consistency and an ammonia-like flavor. It's a traditional specialty in Iceland.

  • Bull testicles cut up on a plate and served with salad (Screenshots aus Euromaxx Beitrag) - Stierhoden (DW)

    High Five: 5 European foods you might not think are delicacies

    Bull testicles

    Once they were a delicacy in Central Europe, but today bull testicles are only savored by experimental gourmands and very rarely appear on menus — or as in this photo, hidden in a salad. Which might be a pity, as connoisseurs describe the dish's very delicate consistency and a subtle nutty taste. In addition, bull testicles (known as Rocky Mountain oysters in the US) are rumored to boost libido.

  • Labskaus, the seafaring dish made of potatoes, beetroot, meat and fish, served on a plate with fried eggs (picture-alliance/dpa/I. Wagner)

    High Five: 5 European foods you might not think are delicacies

    Labskaus

    The ingredients of this mariner's dish from Northern Germany are harmless: potatoes, beetroot, meat and fish. But after they are put through a meat grinder, it comes out looking like someone has just been sick. Labskaus is therefore often hidden under a fried egg. The specialty was born out of necessity — as sailors once lost their teeth due to vitamin deficiencies, their food had to be pureed.

  • A piece of white-brownish cheese full of maggots (Screenshots aus Euromaxx Beitrag) - Madenkäse (DW)

    High Five: 5 European foods you might not think are delicacies

    Maggots cheese

    A specialty on the Italian island of Sardinia, where it's known as Casu Marzu or "rotten cheese," flies lay eggs in the immature sheep's cheese before it becomes infested with live larvae, or maggots — which gives the cheese its incomparable taste. Though the delicacy is officially banned in the EU, many Sardinians do not want to give up this uniquely putrid pecorino cheese.

    Author: Antje Binder (sb)


