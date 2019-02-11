 Director Agnes Varda presents new film at Berlinale | Film | DW | 13.02.2019

Film

Director Agnes Varda presents new film at Berlinale

French director Agnes Varda is a cinema legend. At the Berlin International Film Festival, she presents her new film, "Varda by Agnes," and receives the honorary Berlinale Camera award. We take a look back at her work.

  • Agnes Varda (Cine Tamaris 2018)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    A director looks back: 'Varda by Agnes'

    "Varda by Agnes" is a personal memory on film. In it, French director Agnes Varda looks back at her life and work with charm, artistic finesse and humor, and she's celebrating its world premiere at the international film festival in Germany's capital, Berlin. The director received the honorary Berlinale Camera at the Festival Palast on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

  • Artist JR and director Agnes Varda sitting on a bench in front of a concrete wall (JR-Cinema/Tamaris/Social Animals/A. Varda)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    'Faces Places'

    "Faces Places" was the title of her last film, which was screened in German cinemas in 2018. It's a humorous, thoughtful film about her home country and about friendship. Varda traveled through Provence, southern France, with street artist JR, who created photographs of marginalized people they met along the way. The film depicts the troubles, worries and joys of those people.

  • Women standing on the red carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival (picture-alliance/dpa/invision/J. C. Ryan/Invision)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    A lifetime of art

    At the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, 82 women drew attention to the fact that they are still underrepresented in the film industry. As the event's oldest participant, Agnes Varda joined the women on the red carpet. Renowned for her sense of humor, Varda has been a filmmaking pioneer since the mid-1950s. Her influence on the Nouvelle Vague predates the likes of Jean-Luc Godard.

  • Agnes Varda at the 2008 Venice Film Festival (Getty Images)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    Pioneering spirit

    Varda was long overshadowed by her famous "Nouvelle Vague" colleagues Francois Truffaut, Claude Chabrol and Jean-Luc Godard — even though her 1955 film "La Pointe Courte," set in a small French fishing village, pioneered the highly influential French New Wave film movement, which went on to influence countless European filmmakers.

  • Film still from La Pointe Courte with man and woman looking at each other (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    Debut with 'La Pointe Courte'

    The 1955 film, made by then 27-year-old Varda, received much praise at Cannes. Her debut film was half feature film and half documentary, featuring a young couple in crisis at the French Mediterranean coast. The work also depicts the harsh life of French families who are struggling to survive from fishing. Despite receiving critical acclaim at Cannes, "La Pointe Courte" was a box office flop.

  • Scene from the film Cléo de 5 à 7 with the actress lying on a bed. (picture-alliance/Mary Evans Picture Library)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    'Cleo from 5 to 7'

    After her debut flopped at the box-office, Varda spent several years doing commission work, until in 1961 she started her artistic work again with "Cleo from 5 to 7." In her second feature film, Varda tells the story of a young pop-singer who's waiting for the results of a cancer test. It's a film about time, fear and death.

  • Michel Piccoli and Catherine Deneuve in a scene from the film The Creatures (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    A surrealist fairy tale: 'The Creatures'

    Two legends of French film, Michel Piccoli and Catherine Deneuve, starred in Varda's 1966 film "The Creatures." The two spend their vacation on a small island. He's a science fiction author, whereas she has been left dumb after an accident. The film contains surrealistic elements while changing between color and black-and-white.

  • Scene from One Sings, the other Doesn't (picture-alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    Return to France

    In the second half of the 1960s, Varda shot several documentaries on socially critical topics in the US. After returning to France, she directed "One sings, the Other Doesn't" (1977), a feminist film that told the story of a strong 15-year friendship between two different but independent women who become advocates for reproductive rights.

  • The lead character of Vagabond hitch-hiking at a road junction near coastal dunes in Southern France (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    Success with 'Vagabond'

    A turning point in Agnes Varda's career was the 1985 film "Vagabond," which earned her a Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It tells the story of an aloof young Parisian woman, Mona (Sandrine Bonnaire), who leaves her office-job existence and drifts as a vagabond through the French wine country in what becomes a failing struggle for survival. It's also a reflection on the director's career.

  • Birkin and Demy on the set of Kung Fu master (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    Working with Jane Birkin

    Following "Vagabond," the director devoted two films to singer and actress Jane Birkin. After shooting a docudrama of Birkin, she shot "Kung Fu Master" in 1987, featuring a love affair between a 40-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy. Starring opposite Jane Birkin were Varda's son Mathieu Demy and Birkin's daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg.

  • Film still from Jacquot de Nantes with a small boy looking at a toy truck made from cardboard (picture-alliance/United Archives)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    Mourning Jacques Demy

    1990 was a sad year for Varda following the death of her long-time husband and fellow French New Wave director Jacques Demy, who suffered from AIDS. Varda channeled her mourning for him into the film "Jacquot de Nantes" in 1991. Based on Demy's notebooks, it depicts the youth and artistic career of the director who was best known for his musicals like "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg" (1964).

  • Scene from the film One Hundred and One Nights, with Piccoli und Belmondo (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    A look at film history

    In 1995, the film world celebrated the 100th anniversary of the medium. Agnes Varda made her own contribution to the event with "One Hundred and One Nights." The highly imaginative film brought together many stars like Michel Piccoli and Jean-Paul Belmondo to produce an artistic kaleidoscope of film history.

  • Film scene from The Gleaners and I with a lawyer standing in a field of crops (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    'The Gleaners and I'

    Around the turn of the century, Agnes Varda directed yet another documentary, this time featuring people in rural France. A lawyer dressed in a dark robe leads the viewer through the film, while the title "The Gleaners and I" refers to people collecting edible remains from freshly harvested fields.

  • Scene from The Beaches of Agnes in which Varda is sailing a small boat on the River Seine, with the Eiffel Tower in the background (picture-alliance/dpa)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    A retrospective on her own life

    In 2008, the director took a remarkable look at her own life with "The Beaches of Agnes." However, Varda didn't resort to old materials or clippings. Viewers rather see her at her favorite locations, including the beaches of France. The film was a reflection on her life and her passions, as well as on art and film.

  • Berlinale 2019 Film Varda by Agnes (Cine Tamaris 2018)

    And the Berlinale Camera 2019 goes to: Agnes Varda

    An Oscar addition

    Agnes Varda has received numerous awards, including a special award at the Berlinale, a Golden Lion at the 1985 Venice Film Festival, and an honorary Leopard at the 2014 Locarno Film Festival. In 2017, she received an honorary Oscar. And still hasn't become tired of filmmaking. Some thought "Faces Places" in 2017 would be her last. But this pioneer of French cinema still had energy to spare.

    Author: Jochen Kürten (als/crh)


Even at the age of 90, she is still on stage, this time at the Berlinale Palast, to receive a Berlinale Camera, an honorary award from the festival for those who are particularly tied to the Berlinale. Agnes Varda has already competed four times with her films. In 1965 she was awarded the Grand Jury Prize for Le Bonheur in Berlin; the last time she was represented here was in 2004 with her short film Le lion volatil.

Cinematic look back at her life

Now she's accepted the Berlinale Camera from the hands of festival director Dieter Kosslick — and not only that. Varda has also brought along her latest film, to be shown on a big screen at the Berlinale Palast: Varda by Agnes is a documentary about her life and work. But it's not a nostalgic or melancholic retrospective; that's not this director's thing. Rather, Varda by Agnes is a typical work for her: ironic and cheerful, profound and contemplative. Her film cannot really be classified as a documentary, but then again, her work has always eluded conventional categories.

Berlinale 2019 Film Varda by Agnes (Cine Tamaris 2018)

The woman and the camera: Agnes Varda in a scene from her new film

As a filmmaker, Agnes Varda has always moved between documentaries and feature films. She has always refused to produce films for commercial purposes, remaining true to her own artistic European style. That's why many observers were quite surprised when the Academy chose her for an Oscar lifetime achievement award in 2017. How could Varda and the small golden Hollywood statue that is a symbol of glitz and glamour possibly fit together?

A long, winding path to cinema

Agnes Varda was born on May 30, 1928 in Brussels, Belgium, to a Greek father and a French mother. She was raised in the south of France, near its beaches. At first she wasn't interested in film but rather in literature, photography and the arts. When she finally turned to film, she didn't have much experience in the genre. It's said that she had only watched a total of 10 movies in the cinema before she directed her first film, La Pointe Courte, in 1955. She was still more interested in writers, artists and photographers. "Photography has never ceased to teach me how to make films," she said later.

Agnes Varda 1986 (AFP/Getty Images)

Varda influenced cinema in her home country of France. Above, the director in 1986.

Later on Agnes Varda became one of France's most significant filmmakers. For a long time, however, she was overshadowed by her male colleagues Jean-Luc Godard, Francois Truffaut, Claude Chabrol, Jacques Rivette and Eric Rohmer. They were seen as France's big film revolutionaries who had founded the famous "Nouvelle Vague," or New Wave, the French cinema movement that revolutionized French film in the early 1960s. In this regard, Varda wasn't given much attention, probably because she did not have much to do with Truffaut and Godard, who had started their careers as film critics.

Leader of New Wave cinema

It seems, however, that film history should have paid greater attention to Varda at an early stage of her career. After all, her film debut in 1955 already contained quite a few ingredients that her male colleagues only came to apply much later. These techniques impressed critics and audiences with their unconventional dramaturgy, experiments with the camera, cuts and montage, as well as their combination of movie and documentary elements.

"All these new elements with which the 'Nouvelle Vague' would challenge the 'tradition of quality' are already present in Varda's debut film, in terms of production technology, mind-set and aesthetics," critics Miriam Fuchs and Norbert Grob wrote later.

In later years the name Varda came to be mentioned frequently whenever France's big film revolutionaries were listed — and always with the additional label: "the only female representative" of the New Wave. Perhaps that was due to the fact that, for a long time, Varda had been overlooked precisely because she was a woman. After all, writing film reviews had long been dominated by men. That's been changing and is perhaps one of the reasons why Varda has received so much critical acclaim over the last several years.

A popular figure on the red carpet: Varda at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 (picture-alliance/Visual Press Agency/P. Farjon)

A popular figure on the red carpet: Varda (third from l) at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017

An Oscar then, a Berlinale Camera now

With her Oscar, Varda definitely has the upper hand over the male heroes of the New Wave. Neither Chabrol nor Alain Resnais, Rohmer or Rivette were ever honored with an Academy Award. Only Truffaut received an Oscar, in 1974, for his Day for Night. Jean-Luc Godard was to win an honorary Oscar in 2010, but he cared so little about it that he didn't even travel to Los Angeles to receive the much sought-after trophy. His legendary response back then: "Such a long trip just for a little piece of metal?"

Varda was more keen to receive the highest honor in the film world. In an interview with the German Press Agency, she referred to herself as "a little queen at the outskirts of film." She said she was deeply moved about the fact that the Academy had taken notice of her and that she had been chosen for an Oscar. And that, in spite of the fact that she has always had mixed feelings when it comes to American cinema.

Agnes Varda holding her Oscar in 2017 (picture alliance/dpa/C. Pizzello/Invision/AP)

An Oscar for Agnes in 2017

The director, together with her husband, director Jacques Demy, lived in the US during the 1960s, where she directed several films. However she stubbornly refused to accept commercial offers from big Hollywood studios. Varda always insisted on her artistic independence, and Hollywood wasn't willing to grant her that. 

So her honorary Berlinale Camera, bestowed on her by one of the largest and oldest festivals in the European film tradition, is surely one she can celebrate.

