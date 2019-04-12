  1. Skip to content
Dinner for One: A bizarre German New Year's Eve tradition

Rachel Stewart
3 hours ago

Many Germans ritually watch this same black-and-white British comedy every year. Rachel Stewart explains in this Meet the Germans remake of Dinner for One.

https://p.dw.com/p/3UyZH

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German cliches and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic — from allotment gardens to money to language.

This week Rachel slips into the role of Miss Sophie — a character in a comedy sketch, "Dinner for One," which has somehow become a vital part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Germany.

You'll find more from Meet the Germans on YouTube  or at Meet the Germans.

This text is an updated version of an article originally published in Dec. 2019.

