Dinner for One: A bizarre German New Year's Eve tradition

Many Germans ritually watch this same black-and-white British comedy every year. Rachel Stewart explains in this Meet the Germans remake of Dinner for One.

Rachel moved from the UK to Germany in 2016. As a relative newcomer she casts a fresh eye over German cliches and shares her experiences of settling into German life. Every two weeks she explores a new topic — from allotment gardens to money to language.

This week Rachel slips into the role of Miss Sophie — a character in a comedy sketch, "Dinner for One," which has somehow become a vital part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Germany.

This text is an updated version of an article originally published in Dec. 2019.