Eco Africa

Digitalization in Africa: 'We aren't thinking any more in the conventional way'

From solar panels to apps that cut food waste, green tech is helping transform Africa. But its success rests on the continent's digitalization. Smart Africa's new Director General Lacina Koné told DW connectivity is key.

A woman holding a mobile phone in Burkina Faso, Africa. Photo credit: picture-alliance/F. Kopp.

DW: How well do you think digitalization is progressing in Africa? 

Lacina Koné: Overall penetration of the internet in Africa is about 22 percent, which is good, because we have come far, but it's not good enough. Why is it not good enough? Because the rate of broadband access in Africa is still very low.

With mobile phone penetration, as you can see, in Africa there is a large amount of people adopting to the cell phone. But the true experience of the internet is not really the mobile, it has to be through the fiber infrastructure. 

Lacina Koné, Director General of Smart Africa. Photo credit: Lacina Koné.

Lacina Koné, Director General of Smart Africa

I understand that boosting Africa's digital infrastructure is one of your priorities at Smart Africa – could you tell me more about this and how it can be improved?

It's so important because today, if you step back and take a look at how African countries are connected to the internet, the countries facing the ocean – the Atlantic ocean, Indian ocean – they have a submarine cable serving those countries.

But there's little interconnection between landlocked countries and the countries facing the sea [which are connected to the internet via underwater cable]. Once you have the infrastructures installed between countries, that means Rwanda is connected to Tanzania, is connected to Uganda, Uganda is connected to Kenya – if the country is interconnected with its neighboring country, then you don't have to access the submarine cable for internet access.

That will push the burden onto the provider of the submarine cable internet to lower the cost. And that will also attract investors to come to Africa, who say, "Oh the country that's interconnected, that's where I will establish myself as a Google data center or a Facebook data center, or even a private data center." As long as we don't have that infrastructure, it will be very hard to attract investors to come.

Man holding a mobile phone in the Kenyan capital Nairobi. Photo credit: Getty Images/AFP/T. Karumba.

44 percent of people in Sub-Saharan Africa had a mobile phone in 2017, GSMA found – the global average is 66 percent

Mobile money transfer services like M-Pesa are hailed as a success story for African digitalization. There are however still many people who can't access mobile money due to poor mobile network coverage in rural areas. What can be done to widen access to  mobile money?

It cannot be done without infrastructure. M-Pesa has come far: after 10 years of M-Pesa, more than 50 percent of the GDP of Kenya goes through M-Pesa. That is an amazing example.

In Côte d'Ivoire, we have US $30 million in transactions a day through mobile money. So the unique thing about Africa is the success of mobile money. But we need to build on that, we need to consolidate that access, but it can only go together with the build-up of infrastructure.

For M-Pesa, I know that for financial inclusion to get better, it has to go together with the coverage of  cell phone communication. And for this, governments should do their part by creating agencies of universal services to be able to reach the areas where the traditional telecom company will not go.

Children use a computer in Avrankou, south of Benin. Photo credit: Getty Images/AFP/Y. Folly.

Improving digital literacy is vital to boost digitalization in Africa

There's a lot of hype around the theory that Africa can "leapfrog" forward in terms of economic development by harnessing technology – but not everyone is convinced. What do you say to critics?

We in Africa, at least in part, we believe that ICT (information and communication technology) is transferable. The development of mobile communication and mobile money has become an asset for African countries that we have to consolidate to be able to propel our development.

Today in Africa, I can do online banking like I'm in Europe or in America, but I pay my bills using my mobile phone. I transfer money to my sibling or to my parents through mobile money. Here in Africa, very few people have a bank account. If I go to a grocery store, I pay my grocery store with M-Pesa, with mobile money.

Visitors look at computers at the 2016 Africa Web Festival in Abidjan. Photo credit: Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo.

Smart Africa wants to transform the continent into a single digital market

So the fundamental question becomes: what does development really mean? You put the person at the center of interest – that's why a platform like Smart Africa is so important, because we are so engaged in a collaborative way to harmonize the rules and laws and reform between our member states.

Because if every single country is able to come up to this level of development of mobile money, and we now develop a platform among those countries, it means I can be in Ghana and actually subscribe to a service in Gabon – both countries are a member of Smart Africa – which means it leads us to eID (electronic identification), digital identification.

So if the operators are able to build this in every single country, if you're able to consolidate that into a single database, it means cross-country services in terms of E-commerce and so on will be much easier.

A couple using technology. Photo credit: picture-alliance/Vysteimages.

While mobile coverage in urban areas is improving, rural areas are lagging behind

Can you tell me more about Smart Africa's plans to create a single digital market? 

We have a resolved decision to transform the Smart Africa space, which is 24 countries, into a single market by establishing in the first place what we call OAN – One Africa Network.  What does that really mean? To be able to build the single digital market, first of all…that means the roaming charges have to be contained.

The first thing we're doing to put in place the OAN is we are harmonizing regulations among those countries, and we are setting a threshold on those interconnection fees, in order for a citizen to travel from one country to the other country without the burden of the roaming charges. Without this interconnectivity in Africa, it will be very hard to come to a single digital market. 

Children using a tablet in Togo. Photo credit: picture-alliance/C. Leblanc.

Smart Africa's Lacina Koné believes digitalization will create more jobs rather than increase unemployment

What do you think will be the future of digitalization in Africa?

We are off to a good start but we do have a lot of work ahead of us. One of the challenges we would be facing is harmonization of regulations between countries. For the digitalization of Africa to go forward, it has to connect and interconnect countries.

We have to innovate in the way we do it because we are not thinking any more in the conventional way. We know that robotics are coming in, artificial intelligence is coming in. Some people might think that digitalization will bring a lot of unemployment, but it creates also a lot more jobs than we actually think.

But in order to do that, unless we are connected, and unless we innovate in the way we do things, we aren't going to be able to transform Africa. So connect, innovate in order to transform.

Lacina Koné became Director General of Smart Africa, an initiative with 24 African member countries that aims to use ICT to boost the continent's growth, in March 2019. He was previously advisor on the digital economy and IT reform to the prime minister of Ivory Coast. 

This interview was conducted by Melanie Hall.

  • A picture taken of a woman laying out her fish on a market stall in the village where Obama's ancestors come from. (Reuters/T. Mukoya)

    What would you choose: Food or Data?

    If you don't have much money, would you choose to eat or surf the internet?

    There are so many different data and phone deals in each country in Africa. The choice can be bewildering. The richest sections of society and business people might buy monthly deals and have unlimited access to the web. But, for the poorer sections of society, data is an expensive luxury and conversely, the less you can afford, the more you pay to surf the web.

  • Bags of flour in Kenya (DW/A. Kiti)

    What would you choose: Food or Data?

    Costs in Kenya

    In Kenya $1(€0,81) is equivalent to around 100 shillings. That in turn could buy you just under 2kg of maize flour which makes the popular staple dish ugali. For that money you could also buy a weekly bundle which would give you about 130 MB of data. So what would you choose, eating or browsing?

  • A picture of red onions from an Ethiopian market (DW/Y. Gebre-Egziabher)

    What would you choose: Food or Data?

    What about Rwanda?

    In Rwanda, $1 is equivalent to about 855 Rwandan francs. For just over $1, or 1000 francs you can buy about 500 MB of data for one week or 300MB for one month. For that same money, you could also get about 3kg of potatoes or rather a lof of another staple like onions in the market. Many people prefer to buy their data in smaller amounts. For 100 francs you get 15MB for 24 hours.

  • A food market in Ethiopia (DW/Y. Gebre-Egziabher)

    What would you choose: Food or Data?

    Coffee or a website in Ethiopia?

    In Ethiopia, $1 is about 27,55 Ethiopian birr. For 20 birr you can get 100MB to browse for one week. With just 10 birr you might be able to buy two small cups of coffee at the market from a street vendor. So would you prefer to invite your friend for a coffee or access the web?

  • Nigeria Ramadan (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Osodi)

    What would you choose: Food or Data?

    In Ghana consumers are spoilt for choice

    In Ghana $1 is equivalent to about 5,5 Ghanaian cedi. That could buy you about 300 MB to use over 7 days. If you want just 60 MB of data it will cost you as little as 2 cedis which could get you a very basic plate of one of the country's favorite dishes, waakye with some garri and egg but certainly no meat.

  • Äthiopien Lebensmittel-Markt in Addis Ababa (DW/Y. Gebre-Egziabher)

    What would you choose: Food or Data?

    Costs are high in South Africa

    Whilst in Nigeria or Egypt, consumers might be able to get 1GB of data for just $1, in South Africa the costs are 10 times higher. The less you have, the more you pay for your data. This cuts almost half of the country's population out of access to the internet. Others have to overcome many obstacles to find a free wifi access point.

  • Äthiopien Lebensmittel-Markt in Addis Ababa (DW/Y. Gebre-Egziabher)

    What would you choose: Food or Data?

    In Nigeria things are improving

    According to the Nigerian Communications Commission approximately 91 million Nigerians use the internet. That's more than fifty percent of the population, which provides a huge market for internet providers and also strong competition. But a lot has changed in Nigeria in the last five years. Data costs back then were three to four times higher than they are today.

    Author: Emma Wallis


