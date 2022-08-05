Devastating Bayern Munich blow Eintracht Frankfurt away in Bundesliga opener

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich

(Muani 64' - Kimmich 5', Pavard 11', Mane 29', Musiala 35' 83', Gnabry 43)

Waldstadion, Frankfurt

If there were any questions as to how Bayern Munich were going to compensate for the loss of Robert Lewandowski, they were answered emphatically on Friday night as the German champions inflicted a devasting defeat on Eintracht Frankfurt.

Senegalese striker Sadio Mane, who arrived this summer as an indirect replacement for Lewandowski, was on the scoresheet with his first Bundesliga goal - and Bayern's third in a 6-1 rout.

Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring, firing a free-kick through the smoke from the Frankfurt ultras' pyrotechnics to wrong-foot Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after just five minutes. Shortly after, Benjamin Pavard fired home unmarked in the box from a corner, with Frankfurt defenders all caught following the ball.

After their goals, both Kimmich and Pavard ran demonstratively over to celebrate with Bayern's set-piece coach Dino Topmöller, suggesting some work had been done on free-kick and corner routines in training beforehand.

The next three goals all involved Mane, first heading home from a Serge Gnabry cross, then winning the ball ahead of a Jamal Musiala tap-in, and then winning another 50-50 battle with Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode to help set up Gnabry for Bayern's fifth.

Frankfurt scored a consolation goal through Kolo Muani, the new French arrival from Nantes capitalizing on a rare Manuel Neuer error to slide the ball into the empty net.

But it changed nothing as Musiala, who ran rings around Frankfurt's midfield in the first half, capped the rout with a second goal late on.

For Eintracht Frankfurt, sensational Europa League winners last season, to lose at home so comprehensively despite having strengthened with German World Cup winner Mario Götze, is not a good sign either for the Eagles, or for the Bundesliga more generally.

Bayern won their tenth title in a row last season and, on this performance, their firm favorites to make it 11. After a maiden season and a maiden title, head coach Julian Nagelsmann is stamping his own philosophy on the team - without Lewandowski but with even more options as a result.

More to follow ...