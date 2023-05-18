Deutsche Bank to pay millions in Epstein victim settlement

The lawsuit was filed by women in November 2022 who said they were abused by Epstein. They alleged that the bank was aware of his sex trafficking activity and still continued to do business with him, which facilitated their abuse.
The Wall Street Journal reported the settlement which still needs the court's approval. Citing sources privy to the matter, the paper reported that the German lender did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.
David Boies, one of the victims' lawyers, said in a statement that Epstein's abuses "could not have happened without the collaboration and support of many powerful individuals and institutions. We appreciate Deutsche Bank's willingness to take responsibility for its role."
Deutsche Bank's spokesman Dylan Riddle declined to comment on the settlement but referenced a 2020 statement where the bank admitted their mistake of making Epstein a client.
"We acknowledge our error of onboarding Epstein in 2013 and the weaknesses in our processes, and have learnt from our mistakes and shortcomings," Deutsche Bank said in July 2020.