Deutsche Bank to axe 18,000 jobs

Deutsche Bank announced Sunday it would cut 18,000 jobs – around one in five of its workforce – by 2022, as part of its new round of restructuring.

The bank, Germany's biggest lender, has suffered with weak performance and legal woes for years.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Sunday that the restructuring would include "a workforce reduction" to "around 74,000 employees by 2022."

The layoffs would contribute to reducing annual costs by €6 billion ($6.7 billion) until 2022.

