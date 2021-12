Destination Culture

Destination Culture - Meissen & Albrechtsburg Castle

Augmented reality in Germany’s oldest castle: Hannah Hummel travels back in time in Albrechtsburg Castle. The site in Meissen used to house Europe’s first porcelain producer. Porcelain designers show Hannah how the material is being further developed today. She also learns the interesting story behind the Meissner Fummel — a unique pastry, where fragility plays an essential role.