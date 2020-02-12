Descendants of Nazi victims continue fight for German citizenship

On the last Thursday of January, Isabelle and Felix Couchman sat in the visitor area of the German Bundestag wondering whether their relentless work of the last few months was about to pay off. Just one day earlier, Parliament had held a service to remember the victims of the Holocaust. Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble reminded members of Parliament and guests of Germany's responsibility, which every generation bears anew.



The Couchmans traveled specially from London to attend the Bundestag debates. Item 11 on the day's agenda was "reparation in the German nationality law."

Behind the unwieldy title of the Bundestag debate is the question of whether descendants of Jews who were stripped of their German citizenship by the Nazis should have it reinstated. Article 116 of the German Constitution states that: "Former German citizens who, between 30 January 1933, and 8 May 1945, were deprived of their citizenship on political, racial or religious grounds and their descendants shall, on application, have their citizenship restored."

In practice, however, many applications for naturalization have been rejected. In 2017 and 2018 alone, almost 10,000 applications were made under Article 116. But in that same time period, only 3,900 were approved.

Felix and Isabelle Couchman, pictured at German Parliament, want to ensure Germans who fled Nazi persecution have their citizenship reinstated

German Parliament debates

The debate in the Bundestag was requested by the German Green Party — on the insistence of the Couchmans and their lobby group "Article 116 Exclusions Group.” Founded in 2018, the group represents Germans and their descendants, mostly but not exclusively of Jewish descent, who have unsuccessfully applied to have their citizenship reinstated in accordance with Article 116 § 2 of the Basic Law. Isabelle and Felix Couchman are now in contact with more than 200 of those affected.

"Citizenship is a fundamental right. These people can't get back the loved ones they have lost. In many cases, they can't get back their property. They can't get back jobs that they have lost. But they can get back one thing and that is German citizenship. People in our group haven't been allowed to do that. The reasons that have been given seem unfair, unlawful and plain wrong,” says Felix Couchman.

After a tight vote in parliament, however, the majority voted against the proposal. In a week in which world leaders commemorated the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, the conservative CDU/CSU and the Social Democrats (SPD) blocked the law. They argued that two new decrees initiated by the German interior minister last August must suffice.

"We believe that a legal regulation instead of the status quo would not bring about an improvement, but rather a delay and perhaps even an aggravation. In this respect, we are of the opinion that there is no need for a new law,” argued conservative CSU politician Michael Kuffer in the debate.

Article 116: The fight for German citizenship Paul Pagel Pictured is the state funeral of Geman CDU politician Paul Pagel. His British granddaughter Vivien Eliades was denied citizenship in 2018 because her father, Pagel's son, left Germany "voluntarily" in 1936. His escape was preceded by an attack by the SS youth, which left Eliade's father with a damaged kidney all his life. She's now applied a second time under the new decrees.

Article 116: The fight for German citizenship Stephan Feuchtwang Berlin-born Stephan Feuchtwang, pictured above with his mother in 1938, applied for citizenship because of Brexit. His Austrian father and German mother fled Berlin in 1938. His application was rejected because his Jewish father was Austrian. In 2019, Feuchtwang submitted a second application under the latest decree that should take into account his mother's nationality. He's still waiting.

Article 116: The fight for German citizenship Georg Marx Memories of the Marx family. Georg Marx fled to Brazil in 1937 because, as a Jew, he was no longer allowed to study and feared worse was to come. Many relatives were murdered in the Holocaust. His granddaughter Marcella is now fighting for citizenship. Her application was rejected because her grandfather left Germany "voluntarily." It's been almost three years since she applied a second time.

Article 116: The fight for German citizenship Alice Berwin Alice Berwin fled in 1935. Her niece survived Theresienstadt ghetto, but 32 other relatives were killed in the Holocaust. Berwin's British grandson Chris Nott applied for German citizenship over a year ago. Germany's embassy in London advised him that he wouldn’t be eligible because, in some cases, the Constitution doesn’t take the maternal line into consideration. He has yet to receive an answer.

Article 116: The fight for German citizenship Annemarie Elkan The 1935 Nuremberg Racial Laws restricted the rights of Jews like Annemarie Elkan. In 1938 she fled to the UK and married a British man. Her son John Yarnold was denied German citizenship because his father was British. In 2019, he applied again. His knowledge of German should suffice as his wife is German. Nevertheless, Yarnold hopes for a change in the law that will "honor his mother."

Article 116: The fight for German citizenship Irmgard Kutscher German-born Irmgard Kutscher married a Peruvian in 1939. In 1941, her eldest son was murdered by Nazis because he was "mixed race." A year later the family fled Germany because they were foreigners. Her second son, Mario Acha, who was born in Germany, has since applied for citizenship — but was refused because his mother "voluntarily" gave up her German passport by marrying a foreigner in 1939. Author: Charlotte Potts, Kate Brady



Skepticism over new decrees

According to the new decrees, many of the previously rejected applicants will now be able to naturalize more easily. For this, however — among other hurdles — applicants must demonstrate simple German language skills, as well as basic knowledge of the legal and social order and living conditions in Germany — in a personal interview.

The position contrasts with other European countries. In 2019, the Austrian Parliament unanimously ratified a law that makes it easier for the descendants of Nazi victims who fled the Third Reich to obtain Austrian citizenship. Going further back, Spain and Portugal facilitated the naturalization of the descendants of those who had to leave their countries at the end of the 15th century during the Spanish Inquisition.

The Green Party is disappointed: "It has been shown that the great importance of this topic has not been adequately appreciated. The debate has degenerated into an absurd discussion about a petty argument. That's a pity,” German lawmaker Feliz Polat told Deutsche Welle.

'Decrees are only a discretionary relief'

After decades of standstill, London-based lawyer Felix Couchman and his wife Isabelle welcomed the decrees passed by the German Interior Ministry last summer. But for them, they don't go far enough.

"The decrees are essentially a discretionary relief. The German government doesn't like being told that there is a problem and here is the solution," he says.

"From their point of view, the decrees do what they should do. They don't see the bigger picture, the constitutional issues. They don't see all the lives of the individuals who have been affected. They don't see the personal element. They just see a black and white tick box exercise. They need to see beyond that.”

Despite being heartened that the proposal in Parliament wasn't rejected by a landslide, the Couchmans returned to London disappointed.

Annemarie Elkan’s passport from the German Reich shows the entry date in Folkestone, UK, as well as her temporary status.

Rejection letters

For this report, Deutsche Welle looked at eight rejection notices and spoke to those affected. One rejection letter suggests that an ancestor left Germany for Brazil in 1937 voluntarily — and not for "political, racial or religious reasons.” In reality, however, the Jewish grandfather, in this case, had already been banned from studying in Germany. Many of his relatives who remained in Germany were later murdered at Nazi concentration camps.

Another rejection reads: "According to the documents you submitted, your father was originally of Austrian nationality. They, therefore, have no right to naturalization under Article 116.2 of the Constitution.”

The applicant, Stephan Feuchtwang, was born in 1937 in what was then Adolf-Hitler-Platz in Berlin. His German mother and Austrian father fled via the Netherlands to the UK on the eve of Germany's annexation of Austria, which would have removed his Jewish father's "semi-immunity” to Nazi laws.

It was only after the UK voted in June 2016 to leave the European Union that Stephan Feuchtwang decided to apply for German citizenship at the age of 80. His attempt to remain an EU citizen after Brexit was in vain. Prior to the new decrees, Article 116 was only applicable to heritage on the paternal side, and not maternal. Last year, Stephan applied a second time under the new decrees which now take his mother's nationality into account.

John Yarnold’s application included a number of historical documents and pictures, including his mother’s German passport.

Lobby group co-founder Felix Couchman says many of the interpretations of the German Constitution are sexist and ageist: "Some of the letters I have seen are just unempathetic. There is no emotion whatsoever. And when you are dealing with people who either faced the horrors themselves or their relatives, it's pretty harsh to say something as black and white as that," he says.

"I am not expecting gushing emotion, but these are human beings with a pretty horrible history and they need to be treated with respect.”

Asked whether an apology was due for the treatment of applicants, the German Interior Ministry told DW: "Decisions to refuse [applications] were based on the fact that the conditions for naturalization through reparation were not met at the time. Naturalization applicants, whose applications could not be met, should consider that they can now be naturalized based on the decrees."

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Dachau The Nazi regime opened the first concentration camp in Dauchau, not far from Munich. Just a few weeks after Adolf Hitler came to power it was used by the paramilitary SS "Schutzstaffel" to imprison, torture and kill political opponents to the regime. Dachau also served as a prototype and model for the other Nazi camps that followed.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Wannsee House The villa on Berlin's Wannsee lake was pivotal in planning the Holocaust. Fifteen members of the Nazi government and the SS Schutzstaffel met here on January 20, 1942 to plan what became known as the "Final Solution," the deportation and extermination of all Jews in German-occupied territory. In 1992, the villa where the Wannsee Conference was held was turned into a memorial and museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Bergen-Belsen The Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Lower Saxony was initially established as a prisoner of war camp before becoming a concentration camp. Prisoners too sick to work were brought here from other concentration camps, so many also died of disease. One of the 50,000 killed here was Anne Frank, a Jewish girl who gained international fame posthumously after her diary was published.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Buchenwald Memorial Buchenwald near the Thuringian town of Weimar was one of the largest concentration camps in Germany. From 1937 to April 1945, the National Socialists deported about 270,000 people from all over Europe here and murdered 64,000 of them.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Nazi party rally grounds Nuremberg hosted the biggest Nazi party propaganda rallies from 1933 until the start of the Second World War. The annual Nazi party congress as well as rallies with as many as 200,000 participants took place on the 11-km² (4.25 square miles) area. Today, the unfinished Congress Hall building serves as a documentation center and a museum.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Memorial to the German Resistance The Bendlerblock building in Berlin was the headquarters of a military resistance group. On July 20, 1944, a group of Wehrmacht officers around Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg carried out an assassination attempt on Adolf Hitler that failed. The leaders of the conspiracy were summarily shot the same night in the courtyard of the Bendlerblock, which is today the German Resistance Memorial Center.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Hadamar Euthanasia Center From 1941 people with physical and mental disabilities were killed at a psychiatric hospital in Hadamar in Hesse. Declared "undesirables" by the Nazis, some 15,000 people were murdered here by asphyxiation with carbon monoxide or by being injected with lethal drug overdoses. Across Germany some 70,000 were killed as part of the Nazi euthanasia program. Today Hadamar is a memorial to those victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Holocaust Memorial Located next to the Brandenburg Gate, Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe was inaugurated sixty years after the end of World War II on May 10, 2005, and opened to the public two days later. Architect Peter Eisenman created a field with 2,711 concrete slabs. An attached underground "Place of Information" holds the names of all known Jewish Holocaust victims.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Memorial to persecuted homosexuals Not too far from the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, another concrete memorial honors the thousands of homosexuals persecuted by the Nazis between 1933 and 1945. The four-meter high monument, which has a window showing alternately a film of two men or two women kissing, was inaugurated in Berlin's Tiergarten on May 27, 2008.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Sinti and Roma Memorial Opposite the Reichstag parliament building in Berlin, a park inaugurated in 2012 serves as a memorial to the 500,000 Sinti and Roma people killed by the Nazi regime. Around a memorial pool the poem "Auschwitz" by Roma poet Santino Spinelli is written in English, Germany and Romani: "gaunt face, dead eyes, cold lips, quiet, a broken heart, out of breath, without words, no tears."

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust 'Stolpersteine' - stumbling blocks as memorials In the 1990s, the artist Gunther Demnig began a project to confront Germany's Nazi past. Brass-covered concrete cubes placed in front of the former houses of Nazi victims, provide details about the people and their date of deportation and death, if known. More than 45,000 "Stolpersteine" have been laid in 18 countries in Europe - it's the world's largest decentralized Holocaust memorial.

'Never Again': Memorials of the Holocaust Brown House in Munich Right next to the "Führerbau" where Adolf Hitler had his office, was the headquarters of the Nazi Party in Germany, in the "Brown House" in Munich. A white cube now occupies its former location. A new "Documentation Center for the History of National Socialism" opened on April 30, 2015, 70 years after the liberation from the Nazi regime, uncovering further dark chapters of history. Author: Max Zander, Ille Simon



Continuing the fight

Before Isabelle officially accepts members to the 116 group, she checks their stories meticulously. Folders full of historical documents pile up in her husband's office — birth certificates bearing swastikas, Kindertransport notices, photos from concentration camps — and citizenship rejection notices.

"It's quite emotional. Some of the stories are very powerful. Some people have lost their entire family. And when you are talking to them, you feel their pain," she says.

"If the German government sat down with us and looked at some of the people who they have rejected, they would also realize that they have to do the right thing,” says Isabelle, and begins to cry.

The 116 group gives the descendants the courage to continue fighting. Together with Isabelle and Felix Couchman, they want to keep going until their right to German citizenship — without exception — is written into law.

