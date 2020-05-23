Der Klassiker live blog: Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

+++++Click here to refresh the page+++++

Hello and welcome one and all to DW's LIVE coverage of a mouth-watering tie at the top of the Bundesliga as Borussia Dortmund look to move within a point of league leaders Bayern Munich when the welcome them to the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK on Tuesday evening. The blog goes LIVE at 16:30 CEST (15:30 GMT/10:30 ET), join us then, but in the meantime check out our pre-match lowdown ahead of Der Klassiker.

Pre-match spotlight: Erling Haaland

Even though he whiffed at thin air against Wolfsburg, the new star striker on BVB's books has scored 10 Bundesliga goals in 10 games. Having netted double figures in Germany's top flight, the Austrian Bundesliga and the Champions League this season, can the 19-year-old open his account against Bayern?

Pre-match spotlight: Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich's star striker Robert Lewandowski has scored a whopping 12 goals in his last six games against his former club. Only Klaus Allofs (18) has scored more goals against Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga history than the prolific Pole (16).

Fun fact!

The 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday saw Borussia Dortmund win a sixth straight game for the first time under head coach Lucien Favre. You have to go back to 2012 for the last time BVB put a longer run together when they won seven straight across two seasons under Jürgen Klopp.

From the coaches' mouth: Lucien Favre

"Compared to the reverse fixture, we have a different formation that fits our squad better. We also have Emre Can and Erling Haaland, two strong players who’ve increased the quality of our team.”

From the coaches' mouth: Hansi Flick

"Borussia Dortmund have found a lot of defensive stability after changing their formation. I imagine they will start quite defensively. But if they try something else, we'll definitely be ready. We'll see whose mentality will cope best, but regardless of the result, nothing will be decided."

Fun fact!

Bayern Munich have 80 goals to their name through 27 matches in the 2019/20 campaign - a new Bundesliga record. Furthermore, no head coach in Bayern's history has ever seen their side score as many goals in their first 17 games in charge as Hansi Flick (55!).

Probable line-ups: Borussia Dortmund

Bürki - Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji - Hakimi, Can, Delaney, Guerreiro - Hazard, Brandt - Haaland

Probable line-ups: Bayern Munich

Neuer - Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies - Kimmich - Coman, Müller, Goretzka, Gnabry - Lewandowski