Denmark: Several wounded in shooting at mall in Copenhagen

Danish police sent officers to a shopping mall in the capital of Copenhagen on Sunday after receiving reports of a shooting, they said in a tweet.

The police said several people had been hit by gunshots during the incident.

"Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field's mall between the city center and the airport," the Copenhagen police department wrote on Twitter. "We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said.

A few minutes later, police tweeted that one person had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

There was no immediate information on the number of victims.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

mm/rs (AFP, Reuters)