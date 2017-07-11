Denmark: Several wounded in shooting at Copenhagen mall

Danish police said Sunday that a number of people were injured during a shooting at a Copenhagen mall.

Images from the scene showed people running out of the shopping center in the Danish capital, while witnesses said people were hiding in shops.

What we know so far

A tweet from Copenhagen police said several people were hit by gunshots during the incident at the Fields shopping center, which is located close to the airport.

"Police reinforcements have been deployed around the large Field's mall...," police wrote. "We're on the scene, shots were fired and several people have been hit," they said.

It was initially unclear whether there had been any casualties or fatalities.

Copenhagen Mayor Sophie H. Andersen tweeted: "Terrible reports of shooting in Fields. We do not yet know for sure how many were injured or dead, but it is very serious.''

Police make one arrest

Police later tweeted that one person had been arrested in connection with the shooting, but gave no further details.

They said they remained at the mall in larger numbers and were working to secure the entire building.

Denmark's TV2 broadcaster posted a photo of a man being put on a stretcher.

Danish public broadcaster DR cited a local hospital as saying they were treating three people in connection with the shooting.

Other local media published images showing heavily armed police officers at the scene, as well as people running out of the mall.

Witnesses describe 'loud bangs'

Danish newspaper Berlingske spoke to an eyewitness at the mall, who said shoppers rushed to leave the mall when the shooting began.

"It was crazy," said store worker Chelobeth Johansen. She said she heard several shots and could see people had started running before she shut the store and left the mall herself.

Shopper Laurits Hermansen told DR that he was in a clothing store with his family when he heard "three-four bangs. Really loud bangs. It sounded like the shots were being fired just next to the store."

The shooting took place just hours before pop star Harry Styles was to play a sold-out concert at the Royal Arena, which is just a short drive from the mall.

mm/rs (AFP, Reuters)