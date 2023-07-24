  1. Skip to content
SocietyDenmark

Denmark: Quran burned at Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen

20 minutes ago

A small group of protesters has again set fire to Islam's holy book in front of the Iraqi embassy in the Danish capital. A similar incident in Sweden last week unleashed violent protests in Baghdad.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UJVJ
A Quran held in the air
Repeated desecration of the Quran in 'protests' in Denmark and Sweden have ignited tensions Image: Sobhan Farajvan/Pacific Press Agency/IMAGO

A small group of protesters in the Danish capital set fire to a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, on Monday, in another demonstration that risks adding to deteriorating diplomatic relations between Denmark and Muslim countries

The far-right group "Danish Patriots" organized the burning on Monday and posted a video on social media showing a man desecrating the Muslim holy book and stomping on an Iraqi flag. 

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it "strongly condemns, again, the repetition of the burning of a copy of the holy Koran [sic] in front of the Iraqi embassy in Denmark."

During meetings with EU ambassadors on Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said that such acts "have nothing to do with freedom of expression" and called on EU countries to "fight such racist acts and all those that incite violence," according to a statement.

Repeated Quran desecration 

The incident on Monday comes after a small protest group burned a copy of the Quran near the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen on Friday, which set off violent protests in Iraq.

A group of people holding signs at night
Protesters gathered in Baghdad over the weekend following Quran burnings in Denmark and SwedenImage: Ali Jabar/AP/picture alliance

Nearly a thousand protesters gathered in Baghdad and attempted to march to the Danish embassy in the heavily fortified Green Zone, but were blocked by security forces. Denmark's diplomatic staff are said to have left the embassy on Saturday. 

Last week, a similar demonstration in Sweden, during which a Quran was reportedly stepped on, prompted the Iraqi government to expel the Swedish ambassador

Iraq's Foreign Ministry said Monday that these kind of acts perpetuate "the virus of extremism and hate" and pose "a real threat to the peaceful coexistence of societies." 

wmr/nm (AFP, Reuters)

Pakistan: Young girls holding Qurans and signs at an anti-Sweden demonstration in Islamabad

UN rights council condemns Quran-burning incidents

UN rights council condemns Quran-burning incidents

The UN Human Rights Council says hate speech is on the rise worldwide. The body voted to condemn Quran burnings and religious hatred following a debate held at Pakistan's request.
Freedom of SpeechJuly 12, 2023
A casually dressed young man standing in front of an orange building, holding a Quran aloft and speaking into a megaphone. Another man carrying two Swedish flags stands in front of him, filming.

How much blasphemy is allowed in Europe?

How much blasphemy is allowed in Europe?

Freedom of speech is seen as a key pillar of democracy. However, provocations directed against religious communities repeatedly spark debate about the limits of this freedom. To what extent is it acceptable to mock God?
SocietyJuly 22, 2023
A firefighter tries to put out a wildfire in Asklipio village, on Rhodes island
Live

Greece wildfires: PM warns of 'difficult days ahead'

Politics29 minutes ago
Biochar briquettes are drying in the sun.

Producing biochar and organic fertilizer in Cameroon

Producing biochar and organic fertilizer in Cameroon

Nature and Environment8 hours ago05:00 min
A group of bikers riding along a street

Why India's Parsi community is automobile-obsessed

Why India's Parsi community is automobile-obsessed

Business8 hours ago
An augmented reality picture that features among others a girl with a ponytail holding her arms up, stylized trees and an outline of a human heart.

Bayreuth Festival: Richard Wagner's work gets 3D effect

Bayreuth Festival: Richard Wagner's work gets 3D effect

Theater5 hours ago
Bulgarian parents fight to save their disabled children

Bulgarian parents fight to save their disabled children

Society6 hours ago05:33 min
Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

PoliticsJuly 21, 2023
People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

LiteratureJuly 21, 2023
