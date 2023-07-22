  1. Skip to content
Iraq: Anger erupts over reported Quran burning in Copenhagen

9 minutes ago

Hundreds of protesters tried to storm Baghdad's Green Zone following reports that a copy of the Quran has been burnt in Denmark. Iraqi President Abdel Latif Rashid urged Western nations to stop the "provocations."

https://p.dw.com/p/4UGpo
Hundreds of people gathered near Baghdad's Green Zone
Protesters gathered in central Baghdad amid heavy security measures in the early hours of SaturdayImage: Murtaja LATEEF/AFP

Protesters attempted to break into Baghdad's Green Zone on Saturday over reports of the Quran burning in the Danish capital, Copenhagen. The latest unrest comes after Swedish embassy in Baghdad was stormed by angry protesters earlier this week.

Iraq's Green Zone is a heavily fortified area that houses foreign embassies and the country's government buildings. 

Facing hundreds of protesters on Saturday, the security forces blocked the bridges leading to the area. Officers used batons and tear gas to repel a small group of demonstrators who managed to break into the Green Zone, news agency AFP reported. 

Danish Refugee Council attacked in Basra

In the southern city of Basra, protesters burned three vehicles belonging to a demining project run by the Danish Refugee council, local police said in a statement. 

"We deplore this attack — aid workers should never be a target of violence," Lilu Thapa, the Danish Refugee Council's executive director for the Middle East, said.

Followers of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest near Baghdad's Green Zone
The Quran burning incident prompted Middle Eastern states including SaudiArabia and Iran to summon Swedish diplomats in protestImage: Murtaja LATEEF/AFP

According to the reports, the protesters also burnt Swedish and LGBTQ+ flags and chanted slogans against the West.

What do we know about Denmark book burning

It was reported on Friday that an ultranationalist group  burned a copy of the Quran, Islam's holy book, near the Iraqi embassy in Copenhagen.

Danish police confirmed that "a very small demonstration" with fewer than 10 people took place across the street from the embassy.  

"I can also confirm there was a book burnt. We do not know which book it was. Apparently they tried to burn the Iraqi flag and after that, somebody stepped on it," Copenhagen police spokesperson Trine Fisker said. 

Separately, the Danish Foreign Ministry said it condemns the burning of the Quran.

"Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others," it said in a statement.

Rising diplomatic tensions

Meanwhile, Iraq's Foreign Ministry condemned "the desecration" of the book and the Iraqi flag in front of the Iraqi embassy in Denmark.

Iraqi President Abdel Latif Rashid called on Western governments to put a stop to the "provocations."

The latest protests against the incident in Denmark follow several events involving Quran desecration in Sweden. On Thursday, an Iraqi refugee stomped on a copy of the Quran in Stockholm, with the event prompting a diplomatic crisis between Sweden and several Islamic nations. 

Although Sweden's government has condemned the Quran burnings, it still faces  intense criticism for not stopping the demonstrations. Unlike many Islamic nations, Sweden has no blasphemy laws.

Iraq responded by expelling the Swedish ambassador, with the embassy in Baghdad was stormed by angry protesters on Thursday. Iran also expelled the Swedish envoy from its territory.

ara/dj (AP, AFP)

