Portrait of a bearded man (Dalibor Dobric) in glasses smiling at the camera
DW reporter Dalibor DobricImage: Privat

Dalibor Dobric

Freelance reporter for DW and other international media, focusing on the economy, the energy sector and current affairs in Croatia and the region

Zagreb-based reporter Dalibor Dobric has worked for many Croatian and international media outlets in different roles throughout his career.

Dalibor began working with Deutsche Welle's Croation service in 2002. Since then he has reported on the energy sector, the economy and current affairs in Croatia and the wider region.

He has worked as a journalist and producer for the Croatian section of the BBC World Service, as a journalist at Zagreb's Radio 101 and Croatian Radio Channel 3, as an editor and editor in chief of one of the country's leading online media, Net.hr, and as a deputy editor of RTL.hr.

Dalibor is currently working freelance for Montel, Reorg and DW. He is married with two children and a dog. He loves skiing and hopes that the climate will allow him to engage in his favourite sport for many years to come.

The EU has agreed to Croatia joining the Schengen zone, but Bulgarian and Romanian bids are blocked.
PoliticsDecember 10, 2022
