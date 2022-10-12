Dalibor Dobric

Dalibor began working with Deutsche Welle's Croation service in 2002. Since then he has reported on the energy sector, the economy and current affairs in Croatia and the wider region.

He has worked as a journalist and producer for the Croatian section of the BBC World Service, as a journalist at Zagreb's Radio 101 and Croatian Radio Channel 3, as an editor and editor in chief of one of the country's leading online media, Net.hr, and as a deputy editor of RTL.hr.

Dalibor is currently working freelance for Montel, Reorg and DW. He is married with two children and a dog. He loves skiing and hopes that the climate will allow him to engage in his favourite sport for many years to come.