Currywurst is one of the most popular types of fast food in Germany. Some 800 million are consumed per year.

A currywurst is a type of fried sausage that is sliced and served with curry sauce or curry ketchup. It is often eaten with French fries or a bread roll. The currywurst is said to have been invented in post-war Berlin. Today, it is popular in many regions of Germany and has become an icon of German culinary culture.