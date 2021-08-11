Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Currywurst is one of the most popular types of fast food in Germany. Some 800 million are consumed per year.
A currywurst is a type of fried sausage that is sliced and served with curry sauce or curry ketchup. It is often eaten with French fries or a bread roll. The currywurst is said to have been invented in post-war Berlin. Today, it is popular in many regions of Germany and has become an icon of German culinary culture.
Germans love a good sausage, particularly if it's covered in a reddish sauce and served with crinkle-cut chips. And that's the way it's been for more than a quarter of a century, according to a new study.