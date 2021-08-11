Visit the new DW website

Currywurst

Currywurst is one of the most popular types of fast food in Germany. Some 800 million are consumed per year.

A currywurst is a type of fried sausage that is sliced and served with curry sauce or curry ketchup. It is often eaten with French fries or a bread roll. The currywurst is said to have been invented in post-war Berlin. Today, it is popular in many regions of Germany and has become an icon of German culinary culture.

euromaxx 25.+26.09.2020 // KW 39 Currywurst

Ex-German Chancellor bemoans currywurst loss at VW 11.08.2021

Gerhard Schröder complained that the dish was being removed from the menu at the Volkswagen plant in North Germany. VW wants to introduce more plant-based options.
DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Snacks

Result: The most popular food or dish in your country! 12.11.2020

We wanted to know what culinary specialties are particularly popular in your country.  Find out here if you are the lucky winner of our drawing.
Titel: DW euromaxx_07.05.2015_HermanGerman Schlagworte: Herman ze German, deutsche Brat- und Currywurst, Florian Frey, Azadeh Falakshahi, Wurst, Schwarzwald, Grill Wo wurde das Bild aufgenommen?: Screenshot Bildbeschreibung: Logo von Herman ze German Copyright: Martin Herzog, Conal Reid

Brexit too much to stomach for German sausage chain 13.10.2020

Sausage outlet Herman Ze German which became renowned for its currywurst in the British capital, has blamed the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit for the closure of its London branches.
Schlagwörter: Meet the Germans, London Copyright: DW

Back in Britain: How German have I become? 12.12.2019

This week on Meet the Germans, Rachel Stewart asks herself the ultimate question: Is she now more fish and chips or currywurst?
Euromaxx Wiener Schnitzel Copyright: DW

Germany: Schnitzel shortage predicted over swine fever in China 30.11.2019

A 50% collapse in Chinese pork production due to the swine fever epidemic could prompt price rises for schnitzel in Europe. A bidding war with the world's largest consumer of pork products is now underway.

BERLIN - MARCH 17: A patron takes his serving of currywurst at Curry 36, one of Berlin's most famous currywurst stands, March 17, 2006 in Berlin, Germany. Currywurst, originally founded in post-war Berlin by Herta Heuwa, is Berlin's answer to fast food and is sold at specialized stands across the city and the rest of Germany. Currywurst is pork sausage, with or without casing, fried or deep-fried, that is typically smothered in curry powder and a ketchup-like sauce called curry sauce and served with french fries. Plans are underway to open a currywurst museum, the Deutsches Currywurst Museum, in Berlin sometime in the fall of 2006. Germany consumes an average of 800 million currywursts per year. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

70 years of currywurst: The evolution of snack bar culture in Germany 04.09.2019

A diverse range of snack bars and street food can be found in German cities these days. But it was a long journey from greasy currywurst stand to vegan food truck. A look at German snack trends from past to present.
DEU, Deutschland, Berlin, 25.08.2017: Currywurst und Pommes Frites an einem Imbiss am Flughafen Tegel DEU Germany Berlin 25 08 2017 Currywurst and French fries Fries to a Snack at Airport Tegel .

Germany's evolving sidewalk snack scene 04.09.2019

It was a long journey from currywurst to insect burger: in Germany, snack culture has changed drastically. Fusion food trucks have become common place in a nation where both sausage and tofu snacks share sidewalks.

Heidekartoffeln der Sorten Cilene und Linda werden von einem Landwirt am 29.09.2015 auf dem Wochenmarkt in Langenhagen in der Region Hannover (Niedersachsen) zum Kauf angeboten. In Niedersachsen, wo die Ernte bereits läuft, fahren die Bauern mit rund 47 Tonnen pro Hektar die meisten Kartoffeln vom Acker. Insgesamt trägt das Land rund 4,9 Millionen Tonnen zur bundesweiten Kartoffelernte von rund 9,9 Millionen Tonnen bei. Foto: Holger Hollemann/dpa (c) picture-alliance/dpa/H. Hollemann

Germans' great love affair with potatoes 19.08.2019

They were once guarded by the king and are sometimes eaten with apple sauce. Here are some things you maybe didn't know about potatoes in Germany.
DEU, Deutschland, Berlin, 25.08.2017: Currywurst und Pommes Frites an einem Imbiss am Flughafen Tegel DEU Germany Berlin 25 08 2017 Currywurst and French fries Fries to a Snack at Airport Tegel .

Currywurst sausage defends title as Germans' favorite cafeteria lunch for 26th year in a row 16.05.2018

Germans love a good sausage, particularly if it's covered in a reddish sauce and served with crinkle-cut chips. And that's the way it's been for more than a quarter of a century, according to a new study.
Check-in 25.11.2017. Aus dem Beitrag geclippt

Art, culture and shopping: Kurfürstendamm 24.11.2017

Check-in presenter Lukas Stege has a look around the center of Berlin's west side. He gives shopping tips, visits a museum and feeds tapirs at the zoo. He also stops by the Ku'damm's most famous currywurst counter.
Berlin-Kreuzberg (Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg): Markthalle Neun - Die ehemalige Kreuzberger Eisenbahnmarkthalle ist ein historisches Baudenkmal und gehört zu den drei letzten erhaltenen von ehemals vierzehn historischen Markthallen in Berlin. Es befindet sich ein breites Street-Food-Angebot in der Markthalle Neun. Kleine Gerichte und Spezialitäten aus vielen Ländern zum unmittelbaren Verzehr am Imbissstand erweitern das Angebot. Berlin-Kreuzberg - Markthalle Neun Berlin Kreuzberg Friedrichshain Kreuzberg Market Hall nine the former Kreuzberg RAILWAY MARKET HALL is a historic Monument and heard to the Three last preserved from former fourteen Historical Market halls in Berlin it is to a Broad Street Food Quote in the Market Hall nine small Courts and Specialties out many Countries to immediate Consumption at Snack stand enhance the Quote Berlin Kreuzberg Market Hall nine

Berlin's food trends take over Germany 14.11.2017

Vegan currywurst, Italian dishes made with regional products only and many different kinds of kebabs. Berlin's new trends when it comes to food might set the course for the future of German traditional cuisine.
BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 14: Customers eat plates of currywurst with french fries at Konnopke's currywurst stand on July 14, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. Currywurst, originally founded in post-war Berlin by Herta Heuwa, is Berlin's answer to fast food and is sold at specialized stands across the city and the rest of Germany. Currywurst is pork sausage, with or without casing, fried or deep-fried, that is typically smothered in curry powder and a ketchup-like sauce called curry sauce and served with french fries. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Berlin 24/7: What's the currywurst cult all about? 03.09.2017

Warning! This is not a tribute to currywurst. Even though Germany celebrates the Day of the Currywurst on September 4, DW's columnist Gero Schliess thinks it's wildly overrated.
Screenshot Video Musiker des Konzerthausorchesters Berlin imitieren mit Instrumenten Geräusche der Hauptstadt.

The Sound of Berlin: An Audio Collage 22.02.2017

Berlin's Konzerthaus Orchestra is recreating typical big city sounds. The musicians have made YouTube videos of these performances: everything from currywurst stands to the subway system and Berlin nightlife.

The cult of the currywurst

The cult of the currywurst 14.01.2017

Currywurst is one of Germany's favorite snacks, and the sauce-soaked sausage also has fans among international visitors. Berlin sees itself as the birthplace of the currywurst, but there are others vying for the title.
01.2012 DW Euromaxx

Euromaxx-Lifestyle Europe 14.01.2017

Let there be light: A Swiss town turns on the charm. Plus: Germany's cult snack - the currywurst. And: The irresistable allure of Iceland in winter.
Curry Sausage Bildnummer 4243027 © koi88 - Fotolia.com Land Deutschland Repräsentative Kategorie Essen & Trinken Essen Fleisch Konzeptionelle Kategorie Wohlbefinden Gesundheit Ernährung

VW's hottest product tastes like curry 19.02.2016

Volkswagen's best-seller is not a car. But it's just as German. And it tastes better, too.
