CureVac sues BioNtech over alleged COVID vaccine patent violations

German pharmaceutical firm CureVac announced on Tuesday that it is suing fellow German competitor BioNTech over the latter's vaccine against COVID-19.

In a statement, Tübingen-based CureVac said the company "will assert its intellectual property rights from more than two decades of pioneering mRNA technology that contributed to the development of COVID-19 vaccines."

The Mainz-based firm BioNTech did not immediately react to the suit.

Together with US pharma giant Pfizer, BioNTech produced the first mRNA vaccine against coronavirus — which has been used around the globe to protect people from contracting severe cases of the virus.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

