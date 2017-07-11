CureVac sues BioNtech over alleged COVID vaccine patent violations

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The two German vaccine competitors are heading to court over a legal dispute concerning BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. CureVac has called for "fair compensation."
German pharmaceutical firm CureVac announced on Tuesday that it is suing fellow German competitor BioNTech over the latter's vaccine against COVID-19.
In a statement, Tübingen-based CureVac said the company "will assert its intellectual property rights from more than two decades of pioneering mRNA technology that contributed to the development of COVID-19 vaccines."
The Mainz-based firm BioNTech did not immediately react to the suit.
Together with US pharma giant Pfizer, BioNTech produced the first mRNA vaccine against coronavirus — which has been used around the globe to protect people from contracting severe cases of the virus.
