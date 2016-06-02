BioNTech breaks ground on first mRNA vaccine plant in Africa

The German pharmaceutical company BioNTech has broken ground for the production site of its COVID-19 vaccine in Rwanda's capital Kigali.

Thursday's ceremony was attended by Rwanda's President Paul Kagame and other African heads of state, as well as representatives from the European Union and the World Health Organization.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Kagame called the breaking of ground a "milestone towards vaccine equity."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz participated in the ceremony by video link.

During his speech, Chancellor Scholz said vaccines could make a difference between life and death.

"Today, an essential foundation has been laid for many people to benefit from this blessing of vaccines in the future," Scholz said. "And if BioNTech's projects are realized, Africa's supply of urgently needed vaccines will improve significantly."

A sign at the grounbreaking ceremony shows what BioNTech's vaccine facility is expected to look like

First mRNA plant in Africa

The BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is based on relatively new mRNA technology, which stands for messenger ribonucleic acid.

This vaccine, along with a vaccine from the US-based company Moderna, was among the first to use mRNA technology widely and successfully.

Initially, the 30,000-square-meter plant in Kigali will contain two modular vaccine production containers and have an estimated annual capacity of some 50 million vaccine doses, according to a BioNTech press release.

Basing the plant on the modular containers will enable the company to scale production as needed, it said.

It's expected that the first set of containers will arrive in Rwanda in late 2022, with vaccine production starting around 12 to 18 months after that.

When the Rwanda facility is up and running, it will be the first mRNA vaccine plant in Africa.

A plant in South Africa already commercially produces COVID-19 vaccines, but these use a more traditional virus-based technology, not mRNA technology.

Watch video 04:33 Millions of Covid shots to expire in Germany

Wider network planned

BioNTech said the Rwanda plant would eventually become part of a wider supply network spanning several African nations, including Senegal and South Africa, in the next few years.

All of the vaccines produced within Africa are intended for African people, the company said.

The modular production containers could also eventually be used to make other mRNA vaccines against malaria or tuberculosis, BioNTech's CEO and co-founder Ugur Sahin said at the ceremony in Kigali.

This depends, he added, on how these products develop and what future public-health priorities are, he said.

BioNTech's malaria vaccine candidates, which are based on its mRNA platform, are expected to enter human trials later in 2022, according to a company press release.

Vaccine inequality

The BioNTech plant is part of the European Union's 'Vaccine Equity for Africa' project, which was officially launched in February 2022.

"This project represents the immense potential of African and European cooperation," said EU Commission President von der Leyen on Thursday. "Our partnership will bring vaccine manufacturing in Africa to the next level."

The project push comes as doses of Western-made coronavirus vaccines finally arrive in force on the continent after a much criticized delay.

Low COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Many African nations have a low uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, and only three look to meet reaching the World Health Organization's target of 70% coverage with COVID-19 vaccines in all countries by the end of June.

So far, only Mauritius and the Seychelles have vaccinated 70% of their populations while Rwanda is expected to achieve this target by the end of June, based on projected figures.

Only three Africa nations will meet the global target of 70% vaccine coverage by the end f June

Across the continent, only 17% of Africa's 1.3 billion people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 compared to more than 70% in the European Union – in part, because richer nations hoarded supply last year, when global demand was greatest, to the chagrin of African nations.

Uptake in Africa has also fallen short of expectations because of factors such as logistical hurdles, misinformation and a lack of urgency in the population.

Guarded optimism

Rwandan commentator Ignatius Ssuuna says the mRNA vaccine plant this is good news for his country, as well as the rest of Africa.

Ignatius lost his father, who wasn't vaccinated, to COVID-19 at the height of the pandemic in 2020.

He also caught the virus himself.

"When I tested positive, I was terrified, especially as I didn't know whether I would have access to the vaccine," he said.

He now has great expectations that the new plant will make COVID-19 vaccines "accessible to everyone."