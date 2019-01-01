 Cuba celebrates 60th anniversary of Communist revolution | News | DW | 02.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Cuba celebrates 60th anniversary of Communist revolution

Cuban leader Raul Castro, torch-bearing brother of the deceased revolutionary Fidel Castro, has praised the nation's path while calling for economic improvements. He laid blame for Latin America's ills on Donald Trump.

Raul Castro arrives at the ceremony to honor the 60th anniversary of the revolution

Cuba's ruling Communist Party celebrated the 60th anniversary of the nation's revolution on Tuesday, with ex-President Raul Castro making a public appearance.

Along with his late, elder brother Fidel, the Castros led a rebel band in 1959 that overthrew US-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista and began a Communist experiment just 90 miles (144 kilometers) from the US.

The move set both countries on a collision course, as they engaged in decades of Cold War hostility.

Raul Castro delivered a speech in a sunset ceremony at a cemetery in the southeastern city of Santiago de Cuba, where both Fidel Castro and independence hero Jose Marti are buried.

Castro stepped down as president in April, 2018, but remains head of the Communist Party until 2021. He was replaced by current president Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Read more: Cuba gets its first Twitter president

"The youth will defend the revolution," Diaz-Canel said in a post on his Twitter account, where he honored the rebel fighters who "earned Cuba the title of Island of Liberty."

Continued confrontation with US

In his speech, Raul Castro blasted the administration of Donald Trump for reversing course on the historic opening between the US and Cuba that he and former President Barack Obama had engineered in 2014.

"Once again, the North American government is taking on the path of confrontation with Cuba," Castro said.

"Increasingly, high-ranking officials of this administration are ... trying to blame Cuba for all the region's ills," he said, adding that Latin America's problems were instead rooted in "ruthless neoliberal policies."

Read more: Could Trump's Cuban policy switch backfire? 

The 87-year old Castro said his country had proven throughout six decades of revolution that it could not be intimidated by threats. But he added that Cuba remained open to a peaceful and respectful coexistence.

  • Kuba Alltag nach Fidel Castro (Mauro Pimentel)

    After Castro: A snapshot from Cuba

    Afternoon on the Prado Promenade

    At the Paseo del Prado, beside the central square, hotels line the streets. El Capitolio, the seat of the government until the Cuban Revolution in 1959, has now become a place for social gatherings, where Cubans meet each other to exchange gossip and play games.

  • Kuba Alltag nach Fidel Castro (Mauro Pimentel)

    After Castro: A snapshot from Cuba

    New Cuban fighters

    Children have their first lesson in Cuban boxing during a training session at Rafael Trejo Boxing School in the Habana Vieja neighborhood.

  • Kuba Alltag nach Fidel Castro (Mauro Pimentel)

    After Castro: A snapshot from Cuba

    The florist of Vedado

    "The Cuban government made my dream to be a nurse and help people a reality," said Mirta Gomez, a retired nurse. Before the revolution, educational opportunities in Cuba were reserved for the elite. Once Castro came into power, Gomez was able to study nursing. She spent most of her career at Havana's Central Hospital. She still helps out and trains new nurses. Her new hobby is selling flowers.

  • Kuba Alltag nach Fidel Castro (Mauro Pimentel)

    After Castro: A snapshot from Cuba

    Cuba rising

    Across Havana, buildings are being renovated to make way for the return of American tourism. As the government authorizes certain private business, hotels and restaurants are leading the construction boom. This building will be a group of "casas particulieres," similar to a bed and breakfast, in the Vedado neighborhood. Cubans need to apply for a license to rent rooms in their homes to foreigners.

  • Kuba Alltag nach Fidel Castro (Mauro Pimentel)

    After Castro: A snapshot from Cuba

    The reader

    Francisco Arrosa, 75, reads Granma, the Communist Party newspaper, as he waits for new clients. "We are socialists. What Fidel and the Revolution started, the Cuban people will keep," the car mechanic said. "We may not be wealthy, but every Cuban has access to food, education, healthcare, and housing. These things are the revolution."

  • Kuba Alltag nach Fidel Castro (Mauro Pimentel)

    After Castro: A snapshot from Cuba

    Havana for beginners

    Tourists take photos from an old American car driving through Plaza Central. With the decades-long US embargo, vehicles from the 1950s and 1960s were the only option for Cubans for many years. Now, Korean, Chinese, and some European brands are entering the island's market. The old cars continue to be used as taxis or for tourism.

  • Kuba Alltag nach Fidel Castro (Mauro Pimentel)

    After Castro: A snapshot from Cuba

    The internet generation

    Along one of Havana's most popular boardwalks, Cubans can check their e-mail or read government-approved websites. In 2015, the Cuban government opened the first public wi-fi hotspots in 35 public locations. However, the internet is one of the most censored in the world and essentially unavailable in private homes.

  • A gift store in Havana, with signs about the revolution and relations with US

    After Castro: A snapshot from Cuba

    Keeping the story alive

    Canadians make up the largest percentage of Cuba's tourists, but with the resumption of flights and cruise ships from the US, the number of US visitors is expected to surge this year.

  • Kuba Alltag nach Fidel Castro (Mauro Pimentel)

    After Castro: A snapshot from Cuba

    Fishermen of Malacon

    As an island nation, fishing plays an important role in Cuban culture, including in its cuisine. Generation after generation have made their livelihood on the practice and fish is one of Cuba's biggest exports. US tourism companies already have their eyes on the country's pristine coastal waters.

    Author: Mauro Pimentel, Kait Bolongaro


Improving economic conditions

Cuba's centrally planned economy, coupled with a series of external shocks, such as a decline in aid from Venezuela and devastation brought by hurricanes, have led to sluggish growth despite recent economic reforms.

Castro said that improving economic conditions, what he referred to as "the economic battle," was Cuba's most important issue. "We need first of all to reduce all non-necessary expenses and to save more," he said.

Read more: Cuba: New restrictions holding back the private sector

To achieve that, the 87-year-old communist party leader said the government needed to adopt "a more proactive attitude" and eventually become more "coherent, systematic and precise in its implementation of economic alignments," he explained.

In February, the regime is slated to submit a new constitution to a referendum. The document will officially recognize private property, markets and foreign investment.

Read more: Havana trade fair: Cuba looking East again

But the new constitution also ratifies communism as the nation's "social goal," insists the country will "never" return to capitalism, and defines the Communist Party as by nature, single, and the "supreme political force of state and society.

The celebration of Latin America's longest-running leftist regime comes at a time when the region has seen the rise of right-leaning governments, the debacle of Venezuela, and on the same day as the inauguration of Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

jcg/kms (EFE, Reuters, AFP)

Watch video 01:42
Now live
01:42 mins.

Cuba and Major League Baseball strike historic deal

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Cuban citizens can now access the Internet on smartphones

Cubans became eligible to sign up for data plans on their smartphones. It is a long-awaited, and expensive, development on an island that limited mobile access to the Internet for most people. (06.12.2018)  

UN condemns US embargo of Cuba

In a censure of the United States, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution calling for an end to the blockade against Cuba. Cuba’s foreign minister called the embargo "a massive violation of human rights." (02.11.2018)  

Cuba gets its first Twitter president

There is still no wireless internet in Cuba. This has not stopped the head of state, Miguel Diaz-Canel, from taking to the digital world with his Twitter account. But his online propaganda is not going unchallenged. (13.10.2018)  

Could Trump's Cuban policy switch backfire?

The reverse shift in US policy towards Cuba could hit US businesses that have poured into Cuba since 2014. But will it have the desired effect of pushing Havana towards political reform? (16.06.2017)  

Cuba: New restrictions holding back the private sector

From December, Cuba's small business owners can open new stores again. But there is skepticism about what will really change as increased bureaucracy, longer authorization procedures and more controls are imminent. (18.07.2018)  

Havana trade fair: Cuba looking East again

Cuba's economy is stagnating. The country is looking for foreign investments, and these might come from Russia rather than from the United States. Andreas Knobloch reports on a trade fair in Havana. (29.10.2018)  

After Castro: A snapshot from Cuba

Still reeling from the death of Fidel Castro, Cubans try to hold on to the ideals espoused by the revolutionary leader. Meanwhile, increased tourism and warming relations with the US are affecting their way of life. (05.01.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cuba and Major League Baseball strike historic deal  

Related content

Kuba Einführung von Internet auf Smartphones

Cuban citizens can now access the Internet on smartphones 06.12.2018

Cubans became eligible to sign up for data plans on their smartphones. It is a long-awaited, and expensive, development on an island that limited mobile access to the Internet for most people.

Kuba Vizepräsident Miguel Diaz-Canel

Cuba gets its first Twitter president 13.10.2018

There is still no wireless internet in Cuba. This has not stopped the head of state, Miguel Diaz-Canel, from taking to the digital world with his Twitter account. But his online propaganda is not going unchallenged.

Kuba Raul Castro

As the Castro era ends, Cubans grumble at pace of reforms 20.04.2018

For the first time since the 1959 revolution, Cuba's new head of state will not answer to the name Castro. Miguel Diaz-Canel takes on a country facing many challenges. Andreas Knobloch reports from Havana.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 