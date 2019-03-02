Croatian journalists stage protest against censorship, legal attacks

Several hundred people rallied in the Croatian capital on Saturday to protest against a wave of lawsuits targeting journalists.

The Croatian Journalists' Association (HND), which organized the Zagreb march, said politicians and other public figures had filed over 1,100 cases against news outlets and reporters.

The group says the complaints are part of an attempt to censor the media and put pressure on journalists.

"Enough of persecution of journalists ... it has gone on for decades," HND head Hrvoje Zovko (pictured above) told the crowd. "The government is ignoring the problem because they believe ignoring the problem is the solution."

Most of the court cases involve compensation claims for non-material damages such as "mental anguish" or "tarnished reputation."

Croatian journalists march behind a banner that reads: 'You took over media, we won't give up journalism'

The protest was called after Croatian public broadcaster HRT itself filed more than 30 lawsuits against its own journalists and others, including Zovko and his HND.

Critics of the HRT, which is mainly financed through monthly license fees, accuse the broadcaster of serving the ruling parties' interests and shirking its public service responsibilities.

Reporters Without Borders says HRT is subject to "government meddling," while journalists in Croatia investigating corruption, organized crime or war crimes are "often subject to harassment campaigns." The media rights group has also voiced concerns about the fact that "humiliating" media content has been criminalized in the EU country since 2013.

