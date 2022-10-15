In Croatia, jackals raid Kornati islands

Nature and EnvironmentCroatiaIn Croatia, jackals raid Kornati islandsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentCroatiaVeit-Ulrich Braun10/15/2022October 15, 2022Wild jackals are swimming to some of the Kornati islands in Croatia, threatening the fragile ecosystem of the national park there. The predators are killing sheep, which are crucial for the health of the environment on the islands.https://p.dw.com/p/4FqDNAdvertisement