Cristiano Ronaldo accepts plea deal in tax fraud case

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday accepted a deal with Spanish prosecutors in a tax fraud case which will see him receive a suspended 23-month jail term and a fine of €18.8 million ($21.4 million).

Ronaldo is one of several sports stars to come under scrutiny for tax evasion in Europe.

Details of the case:

Ronaldo was accused of four counts of tax fraud, worth a total of €14.7 million.

Prosecutors say the footballer used shell companies in low-tax countries such as the British Virgin Islands and Ireland to hide income generated from his image rights.

The plea deal has allowed Ronaldo to avoid a long trial and avoid damaging his brand.

He received a suspended sentence, meaning no prison time.

Firm denial

When questioned at the start of the probe in mid-2017, Ronaldo denied hiding anything.

"I have never hidden anything, nor have I had the intention of evading taxes,” he told the court at the time.

The case relates to his time at Real Madrid, though the footballer has since moved to Italian club Juventus.

The deal, struck with Spanish prosecutors and tax authorities last year, consists of the fine and a suspended sentence. In Spain, judges can suspend sentences of up to two years for first time offenders.

Football world under scrutiny: The Portuguese star is the latest footballer to come under investigation in recent years by Spanish authorities. Xavi Alonso, a former Real Madrid teammate, fronted the same court earlier in the day to face his own tax fraud case.

In 2016, Barcelona's Lionel Messi was fined €2 million and handed a 21-month jail term in a similar tax fraud case.

nn/rt (Reuters, AFP)

