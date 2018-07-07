 Real Madrid agree to transfer Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 10.07.2018

Sports

Real Madrid agree to transfer Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus

After weeks of speculation, the biggest transfer rumor of the summer has been confirmed. Spanish giants Real Madrid no longer have Cristiano Ronaldo in their squad after his wish to leave the club was granted.

UEFA Champions League | Real Madrid v Juventus Turin - Fallrückzieher von Cristiano Ronaldo (Imago/Insidefoto)

After nine years at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed a deal to join Juventus for a reported fee of €100 million ($117 million). Real Madrid confirmed in a statement that they have agreed Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus following the expressed wishes of the player.

The 33-year-old and his world renowed agent Jorge Mendes met with Juventus' CEO on Wednesday to finalize the move to the club that has won the past seven Serie A titles.

Ronaldo leaves Real Madrid as the club's record goalscorer having scored a remarkable 451 goals in 438 appearances for the Spanish side. He won a total of 16 titles at the club, including four Champions League titles, as well as four Ballon d'Or titles.

In Real Madrid's statement on the website, they said: "Cristiano Ronaldo will always be one of the greatest symbols of the club and a unique reference for the next generation. Real Madrid will always be home for him."

After six years at Manchester United, Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in 2009. Almost a decade later, the forward leaves for roughly €22 million more than he arrived.

He most recently lead Portugal to the Round of 16 at the 2018 World Cup, where they were beaten by Uruguay. Ronaldo scored four goals in his four games at the tournament.

More to follow...

