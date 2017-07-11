 COVID: US reports global record of 1 million daily cases | News | DW | 04.01.2022

News

COVID: US reports global record of 1 million daily cases

The US saw a record high increase in the number of daily COVID-19 cases as the heavily mutated omicron variant spread at a dizzying pace.

People wait a vaccine center

The omicron strain — the most transmissible to date — is the most dominant one in the US, accounting for around 59% of all cases

The United States reported more than 1 million new COVID-19 cases on Monday setting a global record, according to data from John Hopkins University.

The country saw a daily rise of 1,080,211 in infections after the long New Year's weekend.

While the number of infections tend to be higher on the Mondays due to delays in weekend tallying, the latest figure is nearly double that of the previous Monday.

More to follow…

 

