COVID: US relaxes mask rules for fully vaccinated people

The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday eased mask-wearing guidance for people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The CDC no longer recommended fully vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds, and in many indoor settings.

The government agency said that people should still wear masks in closed, crowded spaces such as buses, planes and mass transportation, however.

The announcement comes as new cases have continued to fall to their lowest rate since last September, deaths have fallen to rates not seen since April 2020 and test positivity rate is at its lowest point since the pandemic began in the country.

About 154 million Americans, more than 46% of the population, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 117 million Americans are fully vaccinated.

