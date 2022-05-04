 COVID: Omicron variants are ′escaping previous immunity′ | Science | In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 04.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Science

COVID: Omicron variants are 'escaping previous immunity'

You may be at risk of catching new COVID subvariants BA.4 or BA.5 even if you had the original omicron, as virologist Alex Sigal told DW's Science Unscripted.

Listen to audio 14:18

COVID-19: Your omicron infection (probably) won't protect you

A small-scale study in South Africa has seen a significant drop in people's immunity to two new subvariants of omicron — even after they had been infected with the "original" omicron variant of the COVID. That original infection would normally give people good protection against reinfection, or so is the thought.

First, they got sick with the original omicron, BA.1. Then they had their blood samples intentionally infected with newer omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

The results of the study have been published as a pre-print, which means they have yet to be peer-reviewed, and they are based on only 39 samples — 24 from unvaccinated people and 15 from people vaccinated with BioNTech-Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson jabs.

But lead researcher Alex Sigal, a professor of virology and head of the Sigal Lab, told DW we could be seeing the start of a new wave of infections.

DW: How could this be a new wave? These variants are all sub-lineages of omicron and most of us have had omicron.

Alex Sigal: We didn't expect it either. We thought the next variant would be something completely different. But the virus keeps making fools of us, showing us new tricks.

The good news is that they're not so different that you would expect no immunity if you had previously had an omicron BA.1 infection, whether you were unvaccinated or vaccinated. It's just that your immunity is much better if you are vaccinated.

Is there anything to suggest the severity of the infection has increased with the new subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5?

They do have this mutation L452R [at the spike protein] and that's shown to make the virus [more infectious] at the cell level. So, perhaps that's kind of an increase in severity.

South Africa-based virologist Alex Sigal

Virologist Alex Sigal says the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 may spread internationally, but that that is speculation for now

But we're not seeing any signs of that right now. And the reason for that is the pre-existing immunity. The original omicron wave in South Africa was so large. And there's so much other immunity that compensates for any changes that might make the virus more severe. So, I don't expect this to be a very severe wave in South Africa.

On the other hand, places that don't have much immunity and have [low levels of] vaccination, they might be in a bit more trouble. But whatever happens to the virus, our immunity is also evolving and becoming better.

We know that our immunity begins to wane a few months after infection. Is it possible that BA.4 and BA.5 are on the rise because our immunity wanes, anyway ⁠— and not because the subvariants are better at escaping our immunity?

No, they're escaping the previous immunity. There's no doubt about that. Yes, immunity wanes, but the fact is that the subvariants have got these mutations and they are able to escape previous immunity. The antibodies that [were produced by] the original omicron are not recognizing the subvariants as well. That's where a lot of this is coming from.

The other thing is that omicron itself – the original omicron – is not very immunogenic. It doesn't produce a strong immune response. So, reinfection can happen more easily.

So, Alex, once again, like six months ago, you find yourself at the epicenter of what appears to be a new wave. What is your message to people around the world?

First of all, of course, I hope it doesn't go other places. That can happen. The beta variant was a very big infection wave here, but it didn't really happen in other places. Omicron BA.1 started here and did go everywhere. So, hopefully that's not going to happen, but there's a good chance it will.

My message is 'don't be too uptight' but also 'don't be complacent.'

We need to keep our immunity up and the best way of doing that is through vaccination. Even if vaccination doesn't protect you from an infection, it does protect you from what you are infected with and what's coming down the road. So, it's definitely worth doing, getting vaccinated. That's our best tool unless we want to go back to lockdowns. And I don't think anybody wants to do that anymore.

The other thing is, there will be better booster [vaccines]. And with time, we're going to get better at handling this virus. But we should not expect to get rid of it.

Alex Sigal is the head of the Sigal Lab, a joint project of the Africa Health Research Institute in Durban, South Africa and the Max Planck Institute for Infection Biology in Berlin, Germany. He's also a professor at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

Edited by: Zulfikar Abbany

  • People in overcrowded old Delhi in early January, 2022

    In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant

    Virus thrives in crowds

    Densely packed streets like this one in Delhi provide fertile ground for the highly transmissible COVID-19 omicron variant. In just a week, the number of new infections in India has doubled to nearly 120,000 each day. Experts are warning that rising case numbers could soon overwhelm the country's hospitals.

  • A person in a hazmat suit performs a Covid test on a man

    In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant

    Testing and more testing is the mantra

    Omicron infections are reportedly relatively mild in many cases. But if too many workers in key sectors of the economy fall ill, it could lead to chaos. The Indian government has so far shied away from announcing a complete lockdown, mindful of the already bleak economic situation in the country. Instead, it's relying on increased testing as seen here in the city of Ahmedabad, in western India.

  • Nurses with an infant in a coronavirus unit at a Delhi hospital

    In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant

    No cause for alarm in hospitals

    So far, doctors and nurses have remained optimistic. They say patients who are being admitted to hospitals are rarely severe cases. And by now, health workers have the benefit of experience. "Last year, we didn't know what exactly we were dealing with. I think now, mentally, it's a little better," a front-line worker at a Delhi hospital told news agency AFP.

  • People in an overcrowded market area in Old Delhi.

    In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant

    Partial lockdown in the capital

    In the Indian capital, New Delhi, the daily infection rate has soared fivefold. The government has announced a limited lockdown of 55 hours starting Friday evening. People will no longer be able to head to markets like this one in the old city quarter for shopping. Similar rules could be introduced in further states in the country.

  • A worker carries an oxygen cylinder past a row of cylinders in Delhi

    In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant

    Stocking up on oxygen

    India appears to be better positioned to weather omicron than it was during last year's devastating wave driven by the delta variant. At the time, the health care system collapsed in many parts of the country and medical oxygen was in short supply. This time around, authorities have raised storage capacity for vital oxygen cylinders, as seen here at a facility for COVID-19 patients in New Delhi.

  • A health worker administers a covid vacccine to a young boy.

    In pictures: India's fight against omicron variant

    Hopes pinned on continuing vaccine rollout

    India's health service workers have managed to adminster nearly 1.5 billion doses of the vaccine, with nearly two-thirds of the country now fully immunized, according to government figures. The vaccine campaign, combined with the immunity conferred during the last delta wave of infections, could help reduce the impact of the fast-spreading omicron variant.

    Author: Philipp Böll


DW recommends

New omicron variants: What we know so far

A new omicron subvariant, BA.2.12.1, is spreading in the US and India. German Health Minister Lauterbach has expressed concern about the highly contagious coronavirus variant. Here's what we know so far.  

COVID digest: WHO on alert over new omicron subvariants

The World Health Organization has announced it is monitoring two new subvariants. A politician in Thailand could be jailed for criticizing the monarchy in relation to the country's vaccine campaign. DW has the latest.  

Origin of hepatitis outbreak in kids is still unknown

Doctors are puzzled by an unknown strain of hepatitis presenting in children, which has in some cases caused liver failure. But they are learning more. Symptoms are like jaundice.  

WWW links

Science unscripted on YouTube

Listen to Science unscripted on Apple

Listen to Science unscripted on Spotify

RSS  

Audios and videos on the topic

A 'killer variant'?  

Gabe has COVID  