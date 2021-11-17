COVID in Germany

Since October 2021, Germany has been reporting ever higher infection numbers. And hospitals in parts of the country are already struggling.

Less than 70% of the population is vaccinated and the incidence of hospitalizations for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients between 18 and 59 is currently about four times higher than for vaccinated ones. For patients over 60, it’s about six times higher.

It is the unvaccinated who are falling seriously ill. Strict restrictions are aiming to nudge them to get their jabs.