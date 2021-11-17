COVID in Germany

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
In January 2020 the coronavirus reached Germany. Since then, nothing is as it was before. The fourth wave threatens to overwhelm the country.
Since October 2021, Germany has been reporting ever higher infection numbers. And hospitals in parts of the country are already struggling.
Less than 70% of the population is vaccinated and the incidence of hospitalizations for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients between 18 and 59 is currently about four times higher than for vaccinated ones. For patients over 60, it’s about six times higher.
It is the unvaccinated who are falling seriously ill. Strict restrictions are aiming to nudge them to get their jabs.
Germany is deep into its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but yet again its authorities and politicians seem ill-prepared. Has no one learned from the mistakes?
German doctors and their staff have been facing aggression and threats from vaccine opponents. They have described having frayed nerves as pandemic fatigue sets in among patients and medical staff.
Germans have a long track record of vaccine skepticism. From mandatory smallpox inoculations 150 years ago to voluntary COVID-19 jabs today: Immunization is political.
During the COVID lockdown, Germans acquired hundreds of thousands of pets, but now many don't want them anymore.
The coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster for many young children. With schools and sports facilities closed, kids are missing out on the physical activity they need for physical, mental and spiritual development.