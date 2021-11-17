 COVID in Germany | Germany | News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 17.11.2021

Germany

COVID in Germany

In January 2020 the coronavirus reached Germany. Since then, nothing is as it was before. The fourth wave threatens to overwhelm the country.

Brandenburg Gate and discarded COVID face mask

The capital Berlin has introduced restrictions for the unvaccinated

Since October 2021, Germany has been reporting ever higher infection numbers. And hospitals in parts of the country are already struggling.

Less than 70% of the population is vaccinated and the incidence of hospitalizations for unvaccinated COVID-19 patients between 18 and 59 is currently about four times higher than for vaccinated ones. For patients over 60, it’s about six times higher. 

It is the unvaccinated who are falling seriously ill. Strict restrictions are aiming to nudge them to get their jabs.

DW recommends

Why can't Germany deal with the new COVID crisis?

Germany is deep into its fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, but yet again its authorities and politicians seem ill-prepared. Has no one learned from the mistakes?  

COVID-deniers and anti-vaxxers threaten German doctors

German doctors and their staff have been facing aggression and threats from vaccine opponents. They have described having frayed nerves as pandemic fatigue sets in among patients and medical staff.  

In Germany, vaccinations have always been political

Germans have a long track record of vaccine skepticism. From mandatory smallpox inoculations 150 years ago to voluntary COVID-19 jabs today: Immunization is political.  

COVID: How Germany battles the pandemic — a chronology

In January 2020 the coronavirus reached Germany. Since then, nothing is as it was before. Here is the story so far.  

'COVID pets' find themselves on Tinder and in shelters

During the COVID lockdown, Germans acquired hundreds of thousands of pets, but now many don't want them anymore.  

COVID and kids: Lockdowns have harmed children's health

The coronavirus pandemic has been a disaster for many young children. With schools and sports facilities closed, kids are missing out on the physical activity they need for physical, mental and spiritual development.  

COVID: Germany's fight against drug use falls by the wayside

Drug-related deaths have spiked during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time many drug users have lost essential services and medical help they need for safety and recovery due to lack of funding.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Germany's unvaccinated face tighter restrictions  

Why are COVID case numbers so high in Germany's Saxony?  