Corona

COVID-19: Recovered patients have partially reduced lung function

Chinese researchers have found fluid or debris-filled sacs in the lungs of those who were infected by COVID-19. Scans suggest sustained organ damage.

A doctor checks the CT image of the lungs

More than 86,000 people worldwide have now recovered from the lung disease COVID-19. In their case, the infection manifested itself in mild or moderate form, or it’s because these patients received excellent medicalcare.

This number can provide solace, on the one hand, but on the other there is still little information about how these people are doing after the infection has run its course.

With great relief and joy, some convalescents describe how they have survived the physical, but above all psychological stress: the healing of symptoms, the agonizing uncertainty, and the gruelling isolation phase. They are happy to be immune to SARS-CoV-2 after having survived the illness. Relief is often mixed with apprehension – for instance, with regard to the many people who have not yet infected. 

Complete recovery?

As the new coronavirus generally affects the lower respiratory tract, most of those infected exhibit a dry cough, shortness of breath or pneumonia.

Infographic: symptoms of COVID-19, cold, influenza

Recovered coronavirus patients can be left with damaged lungs, researchers in Hong Kong have claimed.

A small study of 12 patients discharged from hospital showed that two or three had reduced lung function. However, it is too early to confirm any long term effects.

"In some patients, lung function could decline by about 20 to 30 percent after recovery," says Dr. Owen Tsang Tak-yin, medical director of the Infectious Diseases Centre at Princess Margaret Hospital in Hong Kong. "They wheeze when they go a little faster". 

Computer tomography have shown fluid or debris-filled sacs in the lungs, which may get progressively worse as the illness develops.

The findings from Hong Kong confirm very early investigations from Wuhan in early February 2020. In a recent study, scientists from Zhongnam Hospital of Wuhan University analyzed 140 lung scans of COVID-19 patients and found a ground glass opacity in both lungs of each patient.  

Suspected pulmonary fibrosis

Further investigations of the recovered COVID-19 patients must now be conducted to show whether they have developed pulmonary fibrosis. Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) means scarring in the lungs. Over time, the scar tissue can destroy the normal lung and make it hard for oxygen to get into your blood. Low oxygen levels (and the stiff scar tissue itself) can cause short of breath, particularly, during physical exertion.

 

Human lung

Early detected, a pulmonary fibrosis can be stopped

Lung fibrosis cannot be cured because the scarred changes in the lung tissue do not regress. But the progression of pulmonary fibrosis can be delayed and sometimes even stopped if detected in time.

Are recovered COVID-19 patients immune?

The majority of virologists are convinced that recovered COVID-19 patients are immune to the new SARS-CoV-2 virus after the infection has run its course. After all, the body's own immune system has produced precisely those antibodies during the infection that render the pathogen harmless.

This all-clear also applies to those who had only a weak course of the disease showed only few or perhaps no symptoms. Nevertheless, their immune system reacted to the pathogen and produced the corresponding antibodies. A renewed infection with the new coronavirus is therefore highly unlikely.

  • Human hand cleaning a door handle

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Contaminated door handles

    Current research says the coronavirus family of viruses can survive on some surfaces, like door handles, for an average of four to five days. Like all droplet infections, SARS-CoV-2 can spread via hands and frequently touched surfaces. Although it hasn't previously been seen in humans and therefore hasn't been studied in detail, experts believe it spreads similarly to other known coronaviruses.

  • Plate of food being passed over a container of cutlery in a cafeteria

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Not so delicious

    A certain degree of caution is called for when eating lunch at your work cafeteria or in a cafe — that is, if they haven't been closed yet. Technically, coronaviruses can contaminate cutlery or crockery if they're coughed on by an infected person. But the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment (BfR) states that "no infections with SARS-CoV-2 via this transmission route are known to date."

  • Child's toy in focus with child out of focus in the background

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Virus-carrying teddy bears?

    Should parents be afraid of a possible infection from imported toys? It's unlikely, say the BfR. As of yet, there are no cases of an infection via imported toys or other goods. Experts have so far assumed that the viruses have a relatively low environmental stability, but research does show that the pathogens can remain infectious for several days, especially in high humidity and cold settings.

  • Pacakges in a warehouse

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Packages, letters and shipped goods

    A recent study from the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in the US found the novel coronavirus can survive up to 72 hours on stainless steel and up to 24 hours on plastic and cardboard surfaces — in an ideal laboratory setting. But because the survival of the virus is dependent on many factors like temperature and humidity, the BfR says getting infected from handling the post is "rather unlikely."

  • A woman holding her dog up to the window in Italy

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Can my dog infect me, or can I infect my dog?

    Experts consider the risk of pets being infected with the coronavirus to be very low. But they can't yet rule it out. The animals themselves show no symptoms, so they don't become ill. However, if they are infected, it is possible they could transmit coronaviruses via the air or via excretions (their poop).

  • People shopping for fresh vegetables at an outdoor market

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Fruit and vegetables: suddenly dangerous?

    "Unlikely." According to the BfR, transmitting SARS-CoV-2 via contaminated food is not likely to happen and, so far, there are no proven cases of infection this way. As the viruses are heat-sensitive, heating food during cooking can further reduce the risk of infection. Of course, you should thoroughly wash your hands before cooking and eating — and this goes for anytime, regardless of corona!

  • Woman reaches into supermarket freezer

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    Contaminated frozen food

    Although the SARS and MERS coronaviruses known to date don't like heat, they are quite immune to the cold. Research shows they can remain infectious at minus 20 degrees Celsius for up to two years. But the BfR gives frozen food the all-clear. So far, there's no evidence of SARS-CoV-2 infection via the consumption of any food, including frozen food.

  • Bat hanging upside down

    Hands off! What can we touch during the coronavirus outbreak?

    But leave those wild animals alone!

    The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted many extraordinary measures and China's ban of the consumption of wild animals is no exception. There is compelling research to suggest the novel coronavirus originated in bats before being passed to humans via another intermediate animal. But it's not the animals we need to blame — experts say humans are exposed to these viruses via our interaction with animals.

    Author: Julia Vergin (cs)


