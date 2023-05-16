  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey elections
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and other European leaders are expected to hear from Ukraine's Zelenskyy via video linkImage: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsIceland

Council of Europe leaders seek to hold Russia accountable

39 minutes ago

During a summit in Iceland, the Council of Europe will set up a way of logging damage in Ukraine caused by Russian forces so compensation claims can be lodged against Moscow.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RPGh

Iceland is hosting a very rare summit of the Council of Europe (CoE) in Reykjavik on Tuesday.

The war in Ukraine tops the agenda of the gathering, the first of its kind in almost 20 years and only the fourth to be held in the CoE's seven-decade history.

Around 30 European heads of state and government, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, were due to attend the gathering. 

During the two-day meeting, leaders would focus on ways to hold Russia accountable for its war in Ukraine. The CoE kicked Russia out of the after it invaded Ukraine last year.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy was expected to address his counterparts via video link.

Register of damages to hold Russia accountable

According to a draft of the final declaration seen by the Reuters news agency, the leaders will approve a new Register of Damages, a mechanism to document the damage in Ukraine caused by the Russian forces so Moscow could be held liable for compensation to the victims later.

"The register is just one of a number of international initiatives set up to ensure accountability for the crimes inflicted in Ukraine," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said ahead of the summit.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is also attending, said a special court could be set up in The Hague as "a first step, and a good step, towards Russian compensation."

"I will support the creation of a dedicated tribunal to bring Russia's crime of aggression to trial."

They are hoping that the United States, which has observer status at the summit, will also back the initiative.

CoE examines Turkey's future

Turkey, which is in the middle of a presidential election, faces removal from the CoE as it failed to implement a 2019 court ruling to release jailed businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala.

The CoE's Committee of Ministers has launched infringement proceedings against Ankara that have so far stressed dialogue but could eventually see Turkey's removal or its membership suspended, experts say.

Icelandic organizers said leaders would also boost initiatives to address emerging threats to democracy, including from climate change and artificial intelligence.

The Council of Europe is an independent international organization, not part of the European Union, that promotes democracy, human rights and the rule of law in its member states.

It consists of the 27 European Union nations, Britain, Turkey, Western Balkan countries, Georgia and Armenia.

The CoE's democratic values are upheld by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights, where citizens can take governments to court in case of human rights violations.

lo/wd (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A flash lights up skies over Kyiv in the early dark hours of the morning

Ukraine updates: Heavy Russian air raid repelled, Kyiv says

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Damilola Asaleye, Nigeria's Solar Queen teaches a class the installation of solar panels at the Ashdam Solar Academy in Nigeria.

Nigeria's solar queen

Nigeria's solar queen

Nature and Environment3 hours ago04:38 min
More from Africa

Asia

A group of BJP supporters hold up a large portrait of Modi ahead of the Karnataka vote

India: Opposition seeks to unite as Modi's BJP gives ground

India: Opposition seeks to unite as Modi's BJP gives ground

Politics2 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Berlin Hauptbahnhof Streik durch Verdi und EVG

Germany: Deutsche Bahn battles crisis amid €49 ticket launch

Germany: Deutsche Bahn battles crisis amid €49 ticket launch

Business4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Video screens in the equipment room at the TV center of Public Television of Russia

Latvia battles to curb Russian media influence

Latvia battles to curb Russian media influence

Society17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protests featuring nooses and the Iranian flag in Iran

Death penalty: Executions at highest rate in five years

Death penalty: Executions at highest rate in five years

Human Rights13 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A U.S. Border Patrol agent opens a gate in the border wall for migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to enter to be processed for their immigration claim

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

El Paso shelters brace for migration surge

MigrationMay 13, 202303:06 min
More from North America

Latin America

A hippo swims in the Magdalena River in Puerto Triunfo, Colombia

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

Colombia: Pablo Escobar's hippo population is a huge problem

ScienceMay 14, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage