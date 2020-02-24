Coronavirus updates: US soldier in South Korea contracts virus

A man in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia is in critical condition after contracting the virus. His wife has displayed symptoms of the virus.

Another man in the state of Baden-Württemberg has also contracted the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Germany to 18 after two weeks without any.

Fears that the Olympic Games in Tokyo could be cancelled due to the epidemic have triggered a further downturn in Japanese markets.

The death toll in China has jumped to more than 2,700 people. More than 80,000 people have contracted the virus across the globe.

02:38 Kuwait announced two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 11. The health ministry said infections had occurred in people returning from Iran.

02:16 The US military said a soldier based in South Korea has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first to contract the virus within the US armed forces.

01:52 Schools in the German district of Heinsberg will remain closed on Wednesday. A man from the area is in critical condition after contracting the virus. He is receiving treatment at an intensive care unit.

"The patient's wife is also being treated as an in-patient with symptoms of a viral disease," said a statement from the North Rhine-Westphalia health ministry. "Her condition is currently stable. The diagnosis on whether she has also been infected with the virus is still pending."

01:44 China reported 406 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. The mainland death toll has reached 2,715, according to Chinese authorities.

01:08 South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to more than 1,100. South Korea is considered the worst-hit country after China.

12:58 Air Canada said it would continue to suspend flights to and from the Chinese cities of Beijing and Shanghai until early April due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The airliner said it "will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely."

12:42 El Salvador has announced plans to bar entry to foreign nationals arriving from Italy and South Korea.

According to President Nayib Bukele, the Salvadoran nationals – including diplomats – will have to under to 30 days of quarantine if they arrive from one of these two countries.

12:30 Japanese ad agency Dentsu Group's shares dropped 2% over fears that the Olympic Games scheduled to take place in Tokyo this summer could be canceled due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Asian, European and US stock markets have continued a downward turn over fears of the economic impact of the outbreak.

