Coronavirus updates: Europe clamps down as second wave hits home

Nine French cities, including Paris and Marseille, begin nightly curfews on Saturday

London and seven other areas have been deemed level two on the UK's virus alert level, while Liverpool is level three, the most severe tier on the scale

Germany ramps up restrictions

European Commission describes situation as "worrisome" and calls for tough action

13:38 Nine French cities, including Paris and Marseille, are coming to terms with an impending nine-hour curfew which is due to start at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, and will be a daily occurrence for at least four weeks.

13:29 Germany has reported 6,638 new coronavirus cases in its daily update, the most it has recorded since the virus first emerged in the country.

As a result of increasing numbers of infections, German citizens' behavior in the coming weeks will influence how Christmas is celebrated this year, Health Minister Jens Spahn has warned.

The news comes in the wake of Chancellor Angela Merkel announcing tougher restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.