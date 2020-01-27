 Coronavirus: sporting events in China under threat as virus spreads | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 27.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Coronavirus: sporting events in China under threat as virus spreads

Olympic football qualifiers, Fed Cup tennis matches, boxing events and a marathon have all been affected by the spread of the coronavirus. The world indoor athletics championships in March could also be under threat.

China 2019 Chongqing Marathon (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Topho)

International sports organizations are monitoring the spread of the deadly coronavirus in China closely after several sporting events were either canceled or relocated due to the outbreak.

Football, tennis, boxing, cycling, running and even e-sports events have all been affected by the spread of the virus which has claimed the lives of 81 people and infected over 2,700 more.

World Athletics (known until June 2019 as the IAAF) said they were "following the situation closely" and were in "close contact with the World Health Organization (WHO)" regarding the upcoming World Indoor Athletics Championships in March, which are due to take place in Nanjing, just 500 kilometers from Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus.

Nanjing, a city of over 8 million inhabitants in Jiangsu province, had also been due to host women's Olympic football qualifiers involving China, Australia, Taiwan and Thailand in February, which had originally been set to take place in Wuhan. But the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed this weekend that the games would now be held in Sydney, Australia.

"In consideration of the spread of the 2019-nCoV virus across China, and after the negotiations with the AFC, we have decided not to host the qualifying matches to ensure the health of all athletes, coaches and working staff," read a statement from the Chinese Football Association (CFA).

"The safety of all players, officials and fans is of paramount importance,” added Chris Nikou, the head of Football Federation Australia (FFA). "We are confident we will host a successful tournament here in Sydney.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Germany planning evacuation of its citizens in China

Japan Abschlussfeier für den Bau eines neuen Nationalstadions (Reuters/I. Kato)

Could the coronavirus even put the Tokyo Olympics at risk?

'Risk' on the road to Toyko 2020

On Monday, the president of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB), Alfons Hörmann, called the coronavirus "the biggest risk" ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo (June 24 – August 9).

"This is a serious problem because no other part of life is so dependent on international exchange than sport,” said Alfons at a meeting of the (DOSB) in Frankfurt, adding that he trusted "affected countries and international sport to do everything possible” to find a solution, highlighting the Zika virus which overshadowed the build-up to the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro but ultimately had a minimal effect on the Games.

But more immediate events have already been affected. The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has moved next month's Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event from Dongguan in southern China to Kazakhstan, insisting however that the decision wasn't a direct result of the spread of the coronavirus but one of logistics.

"The decision to move the event to a different venue was taken due to increasing travel restrictions in China at the present time and followed consultation with independent security advisers," the ITF said in a statement. The women's team event, which features China, Taiwan, India, South Korea and Uzbekistan, will now be held in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan (known until recently as Astana) on the originally scheduled dates, February 4-8.

China E-Sportler (picture-alliance/dpa/Zhejiang Daily)

China's "League of Legends" e-sports league has been suspended

Boxing, cycling, skiing and e-sports affected

Olympic boxing qualifiers originally due to take place in Wuhan have also been moved to Amman, Jordan, but other events such as the Hong Kong marathon, scheduled for February 9, and the Tour of Hainan cycling race later in February, have been canceled outright.

"We are in regular contact with the Chinese authorities, who are keeping us informed of the evolution of the health situation and its impact on the organization of cycling events in the country," said the International Cycling Union (UCI) said. "We will take decisions necessary to ensure the safety of all stakeholders."

A decision is yet to be taken on the women's Tour of Chongming Island, from May 7-9, the next UCI-sanctioned bike race in China, while the status of the Olympic alpine skiing test events ahead of Beiging 2022 is also in doubt. 

"We have no intention of taking any risks," said Sarah Lewis, general secretary of the International Ski Federation (FIS), speaking at the world championships in Kitzbühel, Austria. "We will be following the advice of the WHO and are in close communication with the International Olympic Committee (IOC)."

Even e-sports have been affected, with the Chinese League of Legends Pro League (LPL) announcing on Monday that all matches had been postponed until further notice "in order to protect the health of our players and fans."

mf/msh (SID, dpa)

  • A person rides a scooter into front of Beijing'd Center for disease control, prevention and research (Imago Images/UPI Photo/S. Shaver)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Pneumonia-like virus hits Wuhan

    On December 31, 2019, China notifies the World Health Organization of a string of respiratory infections in the city of Wuhan, home to some 11 million people. The root virus is unknown and disease experts around the world begin working to identify it. The strain is traced to a seafood market in the city, which is quickly shut down. Some 40 people are initially reported to be infected.

  • A magnified scan of the Coronavirus (picture-alliance/BSIP/J. Cavallini)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    New strain of coronavirus identified

    Researchers initially rule out the SARS virus, the deadly respiratory illness that originated in China in 2002, killing nearly 800 people worldwide. On January 7, Chinese scientists announce they've identified a new virus. Like SARS and the common cold, it is in the coronavirus family. It is temporarily named 2019-nCoV. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing, and pneumonia.

  • Chinese medical staff carry a box outside a hospital (Reuters/Str)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    First death in China

    On January 11, China announces the first death from the coronavirus — a 61-year-old man, who had shopped at the Wuhan market, dies from complications with pneumonia.

  • Japan warning Coronavirus (Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Virus reaches neighboring countries

    In the following days, countries such as Thailand and Japan begin to report cases of infections in people who had visited the same Wuhan market. In China, a second fatality is confirmed in the city. By January 20, three people have died in China and more than 200 are infected.

  • Researchers in biohazard suits test the coronavirus (picture-alliance/YONHAPNEWS AGENCY)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Transmission unclear

    Through mid-January, scientists scramble to find out how the illness is being spread among people. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted from animals to people. Some coronaviruses can be transmitted by coughing and sneezing. Airports around the world begin screening passengers arriving from China. On January 20, officials confirm the virus can be passed directly between humans.

  • Chinese workers rush to build a hospital in Wuhan to deal with the coronavirus outbreak (AFP/STR)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Millions under lockdown

    China places Wuhan on quarantine on January 23 in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus. Transportation is suspended and workers attempt to quickly build a new hospital to treat infected patients, which total over 830 by January 24, as the death toll climbs to 26. Officials eventually extend the lockdown to 13 other cities, affecting at least 36 million people.

  • People wearing masks wait in the railway station in Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak occured (Getty Images/X. Chu)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    A global health emergency?

    More and more cases are confirmed outside of China, including in South Korea, the US, Nepal, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan. As the number of infections rises, the World Health Organization on January 23 determines that it's "too early" to declare a global public health emergency.

  • French hospital (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Mortagne)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Coronavirus reaches Europe

    On January 24, French authorities confirm three cases of the new coronavirus within its borders, marking the disease's first appearance in Europe. Hours later, Australia confirms four people have been infected with the respiratory virus.

  • Two Chinese soliders remove a giant lantern as they unbuild decorations for the Lunar New Year celebrations canceled due to the coronavirus (Reuters/C. Garcia Rawlins)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Lunar New Year

    The Chinese Lunar New Year begins with subdued festivities on January 25. Officials cancel many major events in a bid to contain the outbreak, as millions of Chinese travel and take part in public celebrations. The death toll rises to 41, with over 1,300 infected worldwide — mostly in China. Scientists hope to have the first coronavirus vaccines ready within three months.

  • Germany research coronavirus (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Germany braces for virus

    On January 27, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Germany was considering evacuating German nationals from Wuhan. There are no reported cases in Germany yet but officials are preparing to fight the virus. German researchers in Marburg are part of international efforts to work on a possible vaccine for the coronavirus. The death toll in China reached 81, with 2,700 affected worldwide.

  • Chinese officer in Beijing wears mask (Reuters/C. G. Rawlins)

    Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

    Extended holiday for China as virus spreads

    By late January, 17 Chinese cities, home to more than 50 million people, were in lockdown. Lunar New Year holidays wee extended by three days to limit population flows. Cambodia confirmed its first case, while Mongolia shut its border with China for cars and Russia suspended tour operations to China. The cost to global tourism has been put in the billions and oil prices have also plummeted.

    Author: Cristina Burack, Elliot Douglas


DW recommends

Coronavirus: Timeline of the deadly virus in China and worldwide

In less than a month, the flu-like 2019-nCoV virus exploded into a major health emergency, killing 41 people and infecting nearly 1,300. Some 38 million Chinese are on lockdown as scientists scramble to create a vaccine. (25.01.2020)  

Related content

China Corona-Virus

Wuhan - a city in the grip of coronavirus 27.01.2020

The virus has appeared in all but one of China's provinces - and in at least 11 other countries. The death toll has jumped to 80 people - with more than 27-hundred infected.

China Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Germany planning evacuation of its citizens in China 27.01.2020

Germany may evacuate its citizens from China because of the spreading coronavirus, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said. He also urged Germans not to make any "unnecessary trips" to China.

Coronavirus - Transmissionselektronenmikroskopie

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know 27.01.2020

How is it transmitted? What are the symptoms? And which precautionary measures are recommended to stop it spreading?

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  