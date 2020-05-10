Coronavirus latest: US Vice President Mike Pence in self-isolation

US Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating

The infection rate (R-value) in Germany has climbed again after restrictions were loosened

France and Spain are easing virus restrictions, as the world fears a second wave

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

00:03 One of the world’s largest train networks, the Indian railways, will restart operations “gradually” from Tuesday as the country begins to ease its coronavirus lockdown. According to India’s railways ministry, around 30 train journeys will take place from capital New Delhi to several cities including Mumbai, Bangalore and Chennai. These journeys will comprise 15 pairs of return trips.

The ministry said it would be mandatory for passengers to wear masks or face covers. They will also undergo screening at departure and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed on the trains.

India has reported a total of 62,939 COVID-19 infections and 2,109 deaths. The country has seen record spikes recently and experts suggest that India’s coronavirus curve may only peak between June and July.

00:02 The chief of the US National Guard is awaiting a third coronavirus test result on Monday after receving conflicting results over the weekend, US officials told Reuters. General Joseph Lengyel had initially tested positive but received a negative result in a subsequent test.

00:01 United States Vice President Mike Pence has entered self-isolation after an aide tested positive for coronavirus last week. Pence has repeatedly tested negative for the virus, his office said. The latest test was carried out on Sunday. Pence’s press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the virus. Following the result, three top officials of the White House’s coronavirus task force also placed themselves under quarantine .

"Vice President Pence will continue to follow the advice of the White House Medical Unit and is not in quarantine," spokesman Devin O'Malley said. "Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow.''

Pence has led the White House coronavirus task force for more than two months. Other top officials who entered quarantine include Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the CDC; and the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, Dr. Stephen Hahn.

Press secretary Miller was the second person who works at the White House complex known to test positive for the virus this week.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus news: World fears second wave of infections.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real-time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

dvv/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)