Coronavirus latest: Trump claims his 'authority is total' as global cases top 2 million

The number of infections worldwide has surpassed the two million mark, with more than 118,000 reported deaths

France extends its coronavirus lockdown measures until May 11, saying the day marks the start of a new phase

Germany considers easing lockdown restrictions as soon as next week

President Trump has given a feisty press conference where he defended his record

00:10 President Donald Trump has said that his administration was close to putting together a plan to reopen the country’s economy, as the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the US begins to plateau. At the same time, many state governors are taking steps to reopen their economies without inputs from the president. During his coronavirus press briefing, he said that he will work with the states but the final call on reopening economies will be taken by the president.

"They can't do anything without the approval of the President of the United States," Trump said. "The President of the United States calls the shots," he said before saying his "authority is total. The governors know that."

After some friction with top government health expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who said that more lives could have been saved if the US had acted more swiftly, Trump used the press briefing to show that all was well. Fauci said that Trump paid heed to the advice given by top medical experts and announced mitigation efforts to control the outbreak, despite pushback.

Trump also said that the country has enough ventilators to deal with the pandemic, despite demands for more. "They have all the ventilators they need," the president said. "We got them a lot of ventilators."

Trump defended his record on dealing with the outbreak by playing a video to illustrate the effectiveness of his administration's response before taking questions from reporters.

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

