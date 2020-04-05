Coronavirus latest: Italy and Spain hopeful for slowdown

Spain has seen another daily decline in deaths

President Donald Trump has warned of a 'tough week' ahead as the US braces for an increase in coronavirus deaths

New York state records a record day for fatalities, at 630

The number of reported daily infections in Germany has decreased slightly, with the Robert Koch Institute registering less than 6,000 cases

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

10:55 The death toll in Switzerland has risen to 559, up 19 on the previous day's total, the country's health ministry reported. The number of people testing positive increased to 21,100 from 20,278.

Switzerland has tested almost 160,000 people after having its first case on February 25.

10:25 World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has taken to Twitter to explain what he is looking for when he is talking of solidarity and togetherness.

"I use words 'solidarity' & 'together' a lot. I mean it in a collective sense: people everywhere are experiencing unprecedented disruption due to COVID-19 and if we unite and take evidence-based public health measures, we will end the pandemic faster and emerge more harmonious," he explained.

"What makes me optimistic is that in every conversation, literally, I've had since 31 Dec 2019, leaders from many countries, sectors, backgrounds & creeds have agreed on the need to come together in the fight."

10:10 Spain has reported its third consecutive daily decline in the number of people dying from COVID-19 as the country confirmed another 674 deaths.

The country's health ministry said the figure, the lowest in 10 days, brought the death toll to 12,418. The total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 130,759 making Spain the second highest in the world, after the United States in terms of infections.

10:00 Here's a round-up of the latest in Asia

Bangladesh: An economic stimulus package worth $8.5 billion (€7.9 billion) has been announced to stave off the financial impact of the pandemic. "I hope our economy will rebound," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, adding that

The country could reach close to its desired economic growth, "if the packages are implemented quickly."

Japan: More than 130 people were newly infected with the novel coronavirus in Tokyo, according to Japan's NHK public broadcaster, citing officials from the metropolitan government. It was the highest daily increase in COVID-19 cases so far, bringing the number of infections in the Japanese capital to more than 1,000.

Malaysia: 179 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Malaysia, raising the total number of infections to 3,662 in Southeast Asia's third-largest economy. The new cases include four fatalities, bringing the death toll to 61, the health ministry said.

India: The world’s second most populous country is restricting the export of most diagnostic testing kits, as coronavirus cases surpassed the 3,500 mark, despite a three-week nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Thailand: A countrywide lockdown has nullified Thailand's normally vibrant party scene and forced sex workers out of bars and onto empty streets. Red-light districts from Bangkok to Pattaya have fallen silent with nightclubs and massage parlors no longer open for business, especially as they are heavily reliant on tourists, currently barred from entering the country due to the pandemic. That has forced an estimated 300,000 people who work in the sex industry to seek employment elsewhere.

Philippines: The Chinese government has sent medical experts to the Philippines, as authorities considered extending a month-long lockdown on the country’s main island. The team of anti-epidemic medical experts has had "front-line experience in Hubei province to fight against the epidemic," said China's ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian.

09:00 Chief of the Berlin police Barbara Slowik told German media outlet Tagespiegel that the 200,000 face masks that had beenintercepted and taken to the United States, were going to be replaced in a separate shipment. On Friday, Germany accused the US of confiscating the protective face masks and described it as "an act of modern piracy." The US denied any wrongdoing, and now a batch is on its way to Germany. Slowik said: "Our contractors, with whom we've had many dealings... have cooperated in good faith, and have stated that they were sent to the US, but replacements will be received."

08:25 Authorities in Israel instructed health workers to cut back on testing and prioritize hospitalized cases due to a test shortage caused by Germany and South Korea.

"The supply line from Germany has been closed," an Israeli health ministry official told Haaretz. "We don't know under which government regulations, but some claim it is a result of the nationalization [of the factory]."

On the Korean side, one of the factories that produces the reagent necessary for the tests has stopped producing it. Israeli media said there was a shortage of raw materials.

More than 8,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus in Israel. At least 46 people have died, according to Johns Hopkins figures.

08:10 Greece has quarantined a second migrant camp on its mainland after a 53-year-old man from Afghanistan tested positive for COVID-19, the migration ministry said.

The man lives with his family at the Malakasa camp some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Athens along with hundreds of asylum seekers. He has subsequently been moved to a hospital in the Greek capital.

Watch video 01:37 First cases of corona infections in Greek refugee camp

08:00 German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has urged citizens to maintain social distancing throughout the upcoming Easter period, while praising Germans for adhering to the rules implemented as part of the government’s lockdown measures that are in place until April 19.

Maas tweeted: "We must continue do everything we can to avoid spreading the virus. Unfortunately, this also applies to the Easter period. It is impressive how the overwhelming majority adheres to the rules. This shows great community spirit and solidarity. This is exactly what we have to build on to get through the crisis."

07:45 The German rail network has reported a more punctual service due to dealing with less passengers since social distancing measures have been introduced.

The state-owned operator Deutsche Bahn said 84.2% of all long-distance trains had arrived on time in March, an increase of 4.1% on the same month in 2019.

Under Germany’s current lockdown measures the country’s 16 states and the Merkel-led federal government have imposed restrictions such as no more than two people to gather in public and to only use public transport for essential purposes.

Read more: Angela Merkel sees 'bit of hope,' but keeps lockdown in place

07:30 Ecuador's Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner has apologized after numerous corpses were left on the streets of Guayaquil as the novel virus rips through the port city.

Locals had published footage on social media showing abandoned bodies in the streets in the Latin American city that has suffered the most from the pandemic.

"We have seen images that should never have happened and, as your public servant, I apologize," said Sonnenholzer, who is in charge of Ecuador's virus response team.

The South American country has so far reported almost 3,500 cases, resulting in 172 fatalities.

07:10 The president of Iran has said "low-risk" economic activities are to resume from April 11 in the Middle Eastern country which has reported more than 50,000 cases.

"Under the supervision of the health ministry, all those low-risk economic activities will resume from Saturday," President Hassan Rouhani announced.

"Two thirds of all Iranian government employees will work out of office from Saturday ... the decision does not contradict stay at home advice by the health authorities."

06:55 In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has called on other EU member states to show firm "solidarity" and a tighter community as European countries grapple with the debilitating coronavirus outbreak.

Sanchez said he believed that "Europe must set up a war economy and promote resistance, reconstruction and European recovery," before adding, "If we continue to think small, we will fail."

"Europe is suffering its greatest crisis since World War II. Our citizens are dying or struggling in hospitals saturated by a pandemic that represents the greatest public health threat since the 1918 flu," Sanchez added.

The Spanish prime minister's comments come in the wake of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pushing for huge investments in the EU budget.

06:50 Thousands of medical students across Germany have been volunteering their services to support the fight against the coronavirus. It's been a crash course in pandemic medicine for many. Read more here.

06:00 The number of infections in Germany has risen by 5936. This figure is 100 less than Saturday's, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The number of deaths increased by 184, taking Germany's overall death toll to 1342.

05:50 The Swedish government is seeking more powers to implement a lockdown or stronger restrictions on public life, according to Swedish media. The move comes as more and more countries around the world implement lockdowns on public life to attempt to halt the spread of COVID-19. Until now, Sweden has shown a markedly different attitude towards combating the virus, particularly in comparison with its Scandinavian neighbors.

Watch video 01:49 Share Sweden’s corona strategy Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aT10 Sweden’s path through the corona crisis

05:30 New Zealand has reported 1,039 cases after health officials from the country announced the latest figures, showing an increase of 89 infections. Until now, New Zealand has registered one death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said strict lockdown measures were working in preventing the spread of the outbreak.

"Our case rate and death toll is well below other comparable countries," Ardern said at a news conference. "Yes, we had the benefit of time. Our distance and our early border and mass-gathering measures also made a difference there."

05:15 Health officials in Australia have said they are cautiously optimistic about stemming the spread of COVID-19 but warned social distancing restrictions are set to remain in place for up to half a year.

Confirmed cases rose by 181 during the 24-hour period to early Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 5,635 infections. The death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 34.

New South Wales (NSW) Director of Health Protection Jeremy McAnulty said: "We want to be hopeful, but not to over-egg the figures."

Health Minister Greg Hunt warned that despite the good signs, citizens will have to remain vigilant for another six months. "This is a difficult six-month period that we have to go through," Hunt said on Sky News Australia.

04:50 New York governor Andrew Cuomo has revealed the Chinese government have sent a shipment of 1,000 ventilators to his state.

The state of New York is currently buckling under pressure after suffering more than 100,000 coronavirus cases and Governor Cuomo praised the Chinese government for its help while admitting the US government's stockpile of medical supplies is nowhere near enough.

"We're all in the same battle here," Cuomo said, acknowledging that the state of Oregon also volunteered to send 140 ventilators to New York. "And the battle is stopping the spread of the virus."

Further aid has come from the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) donation of one million surgical masks for which Cuomo also expressed thanks.

Meanwhile, United Airlines has said it will dramatically reduce its flights to two New York City airports.

United announced, starting from Sunday, it will go from 157 daily flights at Newark and LaGuardia airports to just 17.

01:52 The European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has transported 4 million protective face masks from China to Germany as part of its so-called air bridge mission, the company announced Sunday morning.

An A350 aircraft landed in Hamburg loaded with the masks, which will be distributed to hospitals in Germany, France, Spain and Britain.

01:16 China's National Health Commission reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, of which 25 were people who had recently arrived from outside the country.

To prevent new cases arriving from abroad, China has been clamping down on international travel, banning entry to most foreigners and limiting foreign airlines to one flight per week.

Read more: Coronavirus: In Germany, medical students step up to fight COVID-19

00:03 EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for more European solidarity through increased investment in the EU budget, saying "we need a Marshall Plan for Europe" to ensure economic stability during the coronavirus crisis.

In an editorial published by Germany's Welt am Sonntag newspaper, the EU chief wrote that "the many billions that need to be invested today, in order to avert a major catastrophe, will bind generations."

00:00 Catch up on Saturday's news here: New York sees worst 24 hours yet

President Trump said the US was heading into what could be the "toughest" weeks of its coronavirus epidemic.

"This will be the toughest week, and there will be a lot of death, unfortunately," Trump said, adding authorities were looking to focus on the hardest-hit regions.

In the three US "hot spots" of New York, Louisiana and Detroit, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said data analysis shows these areas hitting the "peak" of COVID-19 fatalities together in the next 6-7 days.

Watch video 02:12 Share Corona - New York in crisis Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3aSua New York: The worst is yet to come

In reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, unless otherwise specified, DW uses figures provided by the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center in the United States. JHU updates figures in real time, collating data from world health organizations, state and national governments and other public official sources, all of whom have their own systems for compiling information.

Germany's national statistics are compiled by its public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). These figures depend on data transmission from state and local levels and are updated around once a day, which can lead to deviation from JHU.

wmr,jsi/rc (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.