News

Coronavirus latest: California issues 'stay at home' order

California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a statewide "stay at home" order to stop the spread of coronavirus. Argentina's president says the country will go into mandatory quarantine. Follow DW for the latest.

A warning to stop the spread of coronavirus at a library in California (picture-alliance/C. Yamanaka)

  • US President Donald Trump has canceled an in-person G7 summit, which was scheduled to take place at Camp David from June 10 to 12, and will hold a video conference instead
  • Cases in Germany have passed 15,000, with 44 people dead
  • Deaths from the coronavirus across Spain have surged 30% in the past 24 hours
  • The European Central Bank (ECB) is launching a €750 billion ($820 billion) emergency bond-buying scheme
  • The state premier of North Rhine-Westphalia has warned the government can take action if people in Germany do not practice social distancing

Read more: Coronavirus and the EU: The nation versus the union?

01:38 California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a statewide "stay at home" order, directing residents only to leave home when necessary to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

Newsom said projections show that hospitalizations could surge to 19,500 patients beyond capacity after modeling showed that 56% of the state's residents were expected to contract the virus.

He added that Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US, would likely be "disproportionally impacted" by the pandemic. Earlier Thursday, Newsom asked President Donald Trump to send a US Navy hospital ship to the port of Los Angeles "immediately."

01:08 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has ordered all residents to stay inside their homes as the US' second largest city deals with the coronavirus pandemic. He also said residents should "immediately limit all nonessential movement."

"We're taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives," Garcetti said at a news conference.

Watch video 26:05

To the point - Corona: How Should We Handle this Crisis?

00:43 Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard proposed that the US-Mexico border remains open for commerce and work in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. Ebrard said he told his US counterpart Mike Pompeo that "measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 should not paralyze economic activity." He added that his suggestions were met with a "good disposition."

00:29 Argentina will begin a mandatory quarantine at midnight on Friday, President Alberto Fernandez announced in a televised address. The measure, which restricts people to their homes, will last until March 31 and be enforced by security authorities.

"It is time for us to understand that we are caring for the health of Argentines," said Fernandez. "We have now dictated this measure trying to make the effects on the economy as least harmful as possible."

Argentina has 128 total cases of coronavirus, with three deaths.

Read more: Coronavirus: Fears of domestic violence, child abuse rise

00:19 New Zealand reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 39.

00:00 Catch up on yesterday's coronavirus updates here: Italy deaths surge past china

Updates in Universal Coordinated Time (UTC/GMT)

Watch video 02:44

Italy overtakes China with most coronavirus deaths

dv/dr  (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)

