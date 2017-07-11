Coronavirus: Germany's beer capital Munich to ban alcohol if cases rise

The city of Munich will limit alcohol sales and ban late-night public consumption should coronavirus infection rates reach a certain threshold, authorities announced Tuesday.

If the number of confirmed infections per 100,000 residents rise above 35 over a seven-day period, alcohol sales would be prohibited after 9:00 p.m. and its consumption in public would be prohibited after 11:00 p.m..

Read more: Coronavirus: How one German state enforces mask-wearing

The Bavarian capital on Monday had reported 30.92 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the last week.

Munich is known around the world as a haven for beer lovers. It hosts the annual Oktoberfest beer festival, which was called off this year due to coronavirus concerns.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Beer gardens — fun in the sun Beer gardens are more popular than ever during this coronavirus summer as they offer plenty of fresh air and space. These days you can find beer gardens all over Germany, but they were created in Bavaria at the beginning of the 19th century. Back then, brewers served their beer straight from the cooling cellars along the banks of the river Isar. They set up simple tables and benches for guests.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Spoilt for choice Germany is a beer country — and that's a fact. Using only four ingredients, German brewers have managed to create over 5,500 brands of beer. And that number is growing because every week, a new beer is released on the market. But Germany manages quantity as well as quality: It's the fifth-largest beer brewing nation in the world. China is in first place.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Beer can be bought round the clock In the Ruhr area it's known as a Trinkhalle, in Mainz it is called a Büdchen, and in Berlin it goes by the name of Späti. These neighborhood kiosks sell newspapers, tobacco, sweets, and usually beer. What began more than 150 years ago as a place to sell water, now serves as an extension to city dweller's refrigerators, because the kiosk is never far away and almost always open.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks The corner pub — a temple of German beer culture Berlin's corner pubs, like the Willi Mangler in the Schönefeld district, are a part of German beer history. They have also become something of a cult. The mix of stuffy air, no nonsense food and a crowd of regular bar flies is what makes them so charming. Tourists rarely venture here, but residents of the neighborhood come to enjoy their after-work beer — freshly poured and unbeatably cheap.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Football and beer — a winning combination Beer puts football fans in a festive mood or consoles them when their team loses. Well, in normal times. But the coronavirus has also changed that. The new Bundesliga season is scheduled to start on September 18, possibly even with an audience. However, there will be a strict ban on alcohol in the stadiums. So there will be no more beer-fuelled songs from the fans.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks At traditional festivals, beer is a must Funfair stalls, brass bands, and "Schlager" music are the main ingredients of a traditional German festival. A challenge to get through unless you consume plenty of beer. Well at least until COVID-19 arrived. Even Germany's biggest folk festival can't take place this year; the Oktoberfest in Munich has been canceled, like so many other folk festivals.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks You can always have a beer Whether wedding celebration, exhibition opening or hanging out in the park — beer in Germany is always an appropriate beverage for almost any occasion and may also be legally consumed in public. For a long time, it was considered a man's drink, but now beer is the most popular alcoholic beverage among 19 to 24-year-olds — men and women alike.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Bavaria — cradle of the Beer Purity Law In Bavaria, where the German Beer Purity Law was adopted in 1516, beer has been an established part of life for centuries. Today, Bavaria has more than 600 breweries, more than any other state in Germany. In the Middle Ages, the breweries were firmly in the grip of monasteries. Some of these still exist, the oldest being Weltenburg Abbey (pictured) on the Danube.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Craft beer — modern brewing techniques Traditional breweries have now been joined by more experimental beer makers like Georg-Augustin Schmidt (pictured) and his micro-brewery "Braustil" in Frankfurt-am-Main. They produce small quantities of new, aroma-intensive varieties, often with organic ingredients and strong regional ties. The so-called craft beer scene is also booming in Hamburg and Berlin.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks How it's done — beer brewing seminars Those who are crazy about beer beyond drinking it will find more than 30 beer museums, beer hikes and beer brewing seminars in Germany. You can create your own beer at the "Grillakademie" craft beer seminar in Bochum. Participants also learn about the different varieties of beer as well as German brewing traditions and, of course, the German Beer Purity Law.

Beer culture — this is how Germany drinks Every beer has its glass! To mark International Beer Day on August 7, here's a quick guide. From left to right: the Berliner Weisse goes in a bowl-shaped glass; Kristallweizen wheat beer in a tall glass; lager is served in a beer mug; followed by a short glass for the dark Altbier; the small, narrow glass for the Cologne Kölsch brew; the rounded glass for Pils beer; and finally the Bavarian half-liter beer mug. Cheers! Author: Christina Deicke



"The decision was difficult for us all," said Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter, a Social Democrat. "But in times of a pandemic, it is first and foremost a matter of protecting the population and avoiding, as far as possible, even more burdensome measures."

Drinking in public spaces is legal in Germany and is common throughout the country during times of warmer weather. The practice has grown particularly popular during the coronavirus pandemic, and a number of parks and squares in central Munich have seen large crowds during the summer.

Read more: Coronavirus: Germany weighs curbs on parties as infections rise

Over the weekend, several neighborhoods in the northern city of Hamburg issued bans on alcohol sales, and the Bavarian city of Bamberg has implemented similar measures.

Watch video 02:17 Share Trouble brewing in Bavaria's beer industry Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3g5Le Trouble brewing in Bavaria's beer industry

dr/msh (dpa, AFP)