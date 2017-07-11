Coronavirus: Germany declares UK a virus variant region

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for public health declared Britain and Northern Ireland a virus variant region on Friday.

The move, which will come into force on Sunday, will see significant travel restrictions introduced.

Germany adjusted the classification as cases of a worrying coronavirus variant first found in India continue to rise in Britain.

What the new classification means

Anyone entering Germany from the United Kingdom will be required quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

Airlines, rail and bus companies will only be able to bring German citizens, or those who reside in Germany, into the country.

"We want to play it safe," the German news agency DPA reported, citing a German government source.

"In this important phase of the vaccination campaign, the entry of problematic mutations must be avoided as far as possible."

kmm/sms (Reuters, dpa)