Coronavirus: G20 health ministers aim for global vaccine distribution 'pact'

Health ministers from the world's 20 major economies are meeting for two days in Rome to discuss coordinating strategies moving forward in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

During the first day of talks on Sunday, the ministers agreed that increasing equitable distribution of COVID vaccines to countries in need was critical to ending the pandemic.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said he hoped that the two-day meeting would bring about what he dubbed the "Rome pact" on vaccine distribution.

"Only by working together can we guarantee a fairer distribution of COVID-19 vaccines,'' Speranza said, ahead of the G20 meeting hosted by Italy, which currently holds the rotating G20 presidency.

The Italian health minister said more needed to be done to close the gap between wealthier and poorer countries on vaccine distribution.

Germany plans to donate millions of doses

On the sidelines of the meeting Sunday, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Germany was planning to donate 100 million COVID vaccine doses before the end of the year to international inoculation campaigns. That almost matches the number of doses so far administered in Germany.

Spahn said that the contribution would help towards the goal of having at least 40% of the world's population vaccinated against coronavirus before 2022.

The pandemic is only over when it's over worldwide, Spahn warned the pandemic is only over when it is over worldwide, pointing to the dangers of variants emerging in unvaccinated hotpots spreading elsewhere.

COVID vaccine a 'right not a privilege'

Italy's Speranza said that he was optimistic that the outcome of the ministers' meeting would include commitments to ensure coronavirus vaccines were the "right of everybody and not just a privilege for few.''

The meeting's organizers said in a statement that the goal of the minister meeting was to send "a strong message of cooperation, solidarity and justice, in the firm belief that nobody should be left behind."

The health minister's meeting comes ahead of the G20 leaders' summit in Rome on October 30.

Western countries have faced criticism, not least from the World Health Organization, for hoarding and over-ordering vaccine supplies, with discussions on issuing booster shots despite minimal evidence of their effectiveness prompting a more recent WHO rebuke on behalf of poorer countries.

