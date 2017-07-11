Coronavirus digest: US warns against travel to 80% of world

The US State Department has announced plans to expand its "Level 4: Do Not Travel" guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing the "unprecedented risk to travelers" from the coronavirus.

The US already had 34 countries, including Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Argentina, Russia and Tanzania on the Level 4 warning. About 130 more will be added now.

Americans were already restricted from traveling to much of Europe due to COVID-19. Washington has also barred entry to almost all non-US citizens who have recently been in most of Europe, China, Brazil, Iran and South Africa.

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose unprecedented risks to travelers. In light of those risks, the Department of State strongly recommends US citizens reconsider all travel abroad,'' a statement from the department said.

The US hasn't had a global travel advisory warning in place since August, when guidance was revoked by the Trump administration.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic The European Union's hardest-hit country is still classified as a high-incidence area. Travel to the Czech Republic for tourism is prohibited and hotels are closed. The nighttime curfew has been lifted and stores for basic supplies are open. Cultural institutions including museums, theaters and recreational facilities remain closed. Restaurants are closed and may only serve take-out food.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Poland Travellers from non-EU countries can only enter Poland for essential travel. The borders are open to travelers from the majority of EU member states. All arrivals to Poland must self-isolate for 10 days, with some exceptions related to work or residency in Poland. Due to high rates of infections Poland remains in a strict lockdown, which began in March.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Finland A state of emergency remains in place across the country. The government has also extended the restrictions on entry into Finland until April 30. Stricter regulations for those entering Finland to take a coronavirus test at the border have also been prolonged. Bars and restaurants after being closed for over six weeks have begun to reopen but their operations continue to be restricted.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. These rules will apply until May 31. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Denmark is extending the existing entry restrictions and travel ban until May 1. Only people with a valid reason and a negative coronavirus test, no more than 24 hours old, are allowed into the country. Border controls with Germany will also remain effective. Denmark has been under a partial lockdown since December, which includes the closure of bars and restaurants.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Switzerland has prolonged internal border controls with all EU Schengen Area countries. Arrivals from "high risk" infection areas are required to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival. There's a ban on nonessential travel from the UK and South Africa. Shops, museums, and libraries reopened this month. Schools and many ski lifts are open, and restaurants and bars are allowed to serve outdoors.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Nonessential travel from most third countries is banned. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway’s borders are closed to all but essential travel. A negative COVID-19 test result is required upon, entry while people from some countries have to take a test upon arrival. Everyone who does arrive in Norway has to register and quarantine for ten days. There are quarantine hotels at major entry points. Quarantine can be reduced to seven days subject to two negative tests after arrival.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above will be required to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. Turkey has currently banned flights from the UK due to the new COVID-19 variant. Shopping centers, markets, restaurants and hairdressers are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the week.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the "green list" can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven't been in close proximity to an infected person. All other travelers have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



Americas

Authorities in Colombia say there will be an extension of rules such as a nighttime curfew and limitations on shops and businesses, as the country tries to counter a third wave of infections.

Colombia will also be going into a planned three-day weekend lockdown.

Cities with an ICU occupancy of above 85% will have a curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., while those with between 80% and 85% capacity will have curfews beginning at 8 p.m. In the capital, Bogota, total ICU occupancy is currently at 84.2%, according to local authorities.

"We are literally between life and death, between the possibility of the health system collapsing and ICU occupancy reaching its limit," said Claudia Lopez, the mayor of Bogota.

Europe

The UK has announced plans to set up a new international expert group to help bolster the world's preparedness for the next pandemic and expedite the development of vaccines against future diseases.

It will be launched under Britain's Presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations. The Pandemic Preparedness Partnership (PPP) will report to the G7 leaders summit in June this year.

"As G7 President, the UK is determined to work with our partners to build back better from coronavirus and strengthen global preparedness for future pandemics," said British Health Minister Matt Hancock.

"This new expert group will drive our efforts in the years ahead to protect people everywhere from new diseases and to save lives."

Asia

The Philippines has approved emergency usage of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson and India's Bharat Biotech. These are the fifth and sixth vaccines to receive approval in the country, which has been battling one of the worst outbreaks in Asia.

The Philippines' Food and Drug Administration said both vaccines can be administered to people aged 18 and above. Johnson & Johnson is conducting late-stage clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines.

tg/nm (AFP, AP Reuters)