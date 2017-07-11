Coronavirus digest: US lifts travel bans on EU, UK and Brazil

US President Donald Trump on Monday rescinded entry bans imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic on most non-US citizens arriving from Brazil, the United Kingdom and all European Union countries. The new travel allowance will come into effect as of January 26.

The alleviation of the ban may not last long enough for it to be implemented, though. President-elect Joe Biden gave the notion short shrift, as his press secretary said the new administration, set to assume office on Wednesday, "does not intend to lift these restrictions," Jen Psaki tweeted. "In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

Last week, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed an order requiring nearly all air travelers to

present a negative test result, or proof of recovery from the virus, to enter the US, starting on January 26.



DW has the overview of the main COVID developments around the world.

Europe

Germany's 16 state premiers are set to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday, with stricter measures, as well as an extension of the country's lockdown on the agenda.

The Czech Republic has identified the highly-contagious mutation of the coronavirus first identified in the UK, a health official has confirmed.

Disneyland Paris will not be reopening on February 13, as had been scheduled, with April 2 the new date penciled in for opening its gates to the public.

The amusement park had reopened its doors in mid-July last year after a four-month hiatus during the first wave of the pandemic, but closed once more at the end of October.

Africa

Morocco’s health ministry confirmed its first imported case of the more contagious variant first discovered in the UK. The person who contracted the variant was a Moroccan national returning from Ireland, via Marseille, the ministry said.

Watch video 02:28 Distribution of COVID vaccines: Kenya's Health Minister speaks to DW

jsi/rt (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)