Coronavirus digest: Trump to order priority vaccine access for US

US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday which will ensure that Americans receive priority access to the new coronavirus vaccines procured by the US government before they are made available to other nations.

A senior administration official confirmed that the vaccine will be given for free to US citizens. "No American will have to pay a penny out of his or her pocket," the official told reporters on Monday. The Trump administration said it is confident the US will have enough doses of vaccine to innoculate everyone who wants it by mid-2021.

The executive order will also set up a framework for US government agencies to help other countries procure the vaccines once domestic demand is met. There is also a plan to donate vaccine doses to poor countries.

Read more: US: Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID

The order, in line with Trump's "America First" policy, will be signed during a planned summit on Operation Warp Speed — the White House's vaccine program. At the summit, the administration will explain its distribution strategy and educate the public about the vaccines, including trying to instill confidence so that people agree to be inoculated when doses are available.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times In 2020, things will be very different for St. Nick A picture from better days: St. Nicholas parades like this one will not be found in this pandemic year. In 2020, he will be a solo performer. He, too, must keep his distance and wear a face mask, and can't visit children in schools and kindergartens. He'll also have to strike Christmas markets from his agenda, because they're closed this year.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times St. Nicholas will also be working from home The diocese of Essen sends the holy man to day care centers, homes or to offices via video meetings. The dates can be booked online. During the virtual visit, the St. Nicholas performers tell the story of the early Christian bishop, talk to the children and listen to songs and poems.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Drive-by St. Nicholas This St. Nicholas — who incidentally is called Sinterklaas in the Netherlands — has opted for the open-air option. The city of Vorden has organized a circuit on which people can get as close to the legendary saint as is currently allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic. After all, his mission has remained unchanged for centuries: to make people happy.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Trademarks: Bishop's staff and miter hat Nicholas was a Greek bishop in the 4th century. He lived in Myra, which is now Demre in Turkey. According to legend, he is said to have distributed all his wealth among the poor. For his good acts, he was canonized by the Catholic Church. Nowadays he is often confused with Santa Claus. But the secular version doesn't appear with the symbols of a bishop, namely a staff and a miter hat.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Faster than his counterpart In addition, St. Nicholas is way ahead of Santa Claus in terms of time: He already surprises children with small gifts on December 6, thus shortening the waiting period for them until Santa Claus delivers his present on December 24.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times No compulsory quarantine in Belgium In Belgium, St. Nicholas traditionally arrives in November by steamship from Spain and is given a warm welcome. This year the walk through the crowd was canceled. But in a letter, the Belgian government assured the children that St. Nicholas would not have to go into quarantine and would be able to deliver his presents despite a nighttime curfew.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Sweet on the outside, hollow on the inside Social distancing? Not necessary for these gentlemen! Edible St. Nicholases have been around since 1820, and the first examples were still made entirely by hand out of chocolate. Nowadays, the chocolate Christmas figures are cast in molds and hollow inside. Around 150 million are produced in Germany every year.

Saint Nicholas: A reliable fellow in difficult times Goal achieved: Boots filled with treats Children in Germany eagerly clean their boots and place them by the door on the evening of December 5. If they were good during the year, the boots are filled with sweet treats in the morning. If not, they will find a thatched rod. Either way, they can be sure that St. Nicholas will do his work reliably this year — despite the coronavirus. Author: Kerstin Schmidt



Here's a roundup of other developments around the world.

Asia

South Korea has signed deals with four vaccine companies, its health minister said on Tuesday. It will purchase 20 million doses each from AstraZeneca, BioNTech-Pfizer, and Moderna and another 4 million doses from Johnson and Johnson's Janssen. Together, these will cover up to 34 million people, more than half of its population.

Additionally, it will procure doses for 10 million people through COVAX, a global vaccine project.

India is accelerating its review of vaccines developed by BioNTech-Pfizer and AstraZeneca/Oxford to authorize for emergency use. Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech also filed an application seeking emergency-use authorization for its vaccine.

India, the world's second-hardest hit country by the pandemic, is pinning its hopes on the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine producer, which is responsible for manufacturing and distributing the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

Read more: China's exports soar amid post-pandemic rebound

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced a fresh economic stimulus package of 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion, €584.5 billion) to accelerate the country's recovery from the coronavirus slump.

Suga's cabinet will endorse the stimulus package on Tuesday, bringing its total combined value of pandemic-related stimulus to about $3 trillion.

Hong Kong will ban dining in restaurants after 6 pm to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in the densely packed financial hub, its leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday.

Europe

Germany requires tougher measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, German Chancellor Angela Merkel told members of her Christian Democrat (CDU) party on Monday, adding that existing measures would not get the country through the winter.

Merkel said regions with high coronavirus rates needed to tighten social contact restrictions before Christmas, according to sources at a CDU meeting.

The United Kingdom will begin the world's first rollout of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock volunteering to take it live on television to assuage any doubts over its rapid approval.

Frontline health staff, people over the age of 80, and care home workers will be prioritized. In England, 50 hospitals have been initially chosen to serve as hubs for the launch of the largest immunization program in British history.

Watch video 02:48 Share UK gets ready for 'V-Day' Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3mNHv UK to start coronavirus vaccine rollout

Americas

Brazil is in advanced talks with Pfizer to buy 70 million doses of its vaccine developed along with BioNTech, the country's health ministry said, adding that an agreement may be signed this week.

The ministry said in a statement that the vaccine will be delivered next year.

President Jair Bolsonaro, earlier on Monday said that the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to all Brazilians will get the vaccine free of charge once it was approved by the health regulator Anvisa.

Read more: Coronavirus: Brazilian politicians use vaccine for political shot in the arm

New York on Monday reopened public elementary schools. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said new testing protocols made it safe to reopen classrooms, in part because few infections have been linked to transmission inside schools.

About 190,000 students are eligible to return. Middle schools and high schools will remain all-remote at least until after the holiday break.

adi/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)