Coronavirus digest: Lockdown fears in China's Beijing

Residents of the Chinese city of Beijing have been buying up food and supplies ahead of a feared coronavirus lockdown.

The city's largest district of Chaoyang on Monday began mass-testing residents for COVID-19, triggering fears of a repeat of the Shanghai lockdown. Residents will have to go through three rounds of testing at two-day intervals.

From Tuesday to Saturday, the mass-testing regime will be expanded to 10 other districts, local officials said.

Beijing authorities warned that the virus had "stealthily" spread in the city for about a week before it was detected.

For weeks, the 25 million residents of Shanghai have been locked down, with food supply bottlenecks causing widespread discontent.

Beijing supermarkets have massively increased inventories in the face of panic buying, while online delivery stores have boosted stocks and staff.

China has acknowledged 70 detected cases of COVID-19 among eight of the city's 16 districts.

With fears of a lockdown in Beijing, China stocks have slumped to two-year lows. The South China Morning Post reported that Apple supplier Foxconn had suspended production at two of its China factories.

Here are the latest major developments on coronavirus from around the world.

Europe

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has asked French drugmaker Valneva for more data on its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a sharp fall in its shares. The shot is based on traditional vaccine technology, and has been promoted as a possible way to win over people wary of mRNA vaccines.

Earlier this month, the United Kingdom approved Valneva's vaccine.

British lawmakers have concluded that the country's travel curbs on airlines during the pandemic were disproportionate and confusing. Parliament's cross-party transport committee made the conclusion as it delivered a key report into aviation during the emergency health crisis.

In, Germany, Bavaria's health minister says Germany should consider a second booster campaign ahead of autumn. He asked the Standing Vaccination Commission (STIKO) to look into the prospect. Last week German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said he expected the coronavirus situation in the country to ease over summer, but with a fresh wave over autumn.

Health authorities recorded an additional 20,084 new cases on Monday, with the seven-day incidence at 790.8 cases per 100,000 people per week.

Coronavirus restrictions for people entering Germany will remain until the end of May, including presentation of a vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus test upon entry and a quarantine requirement from high-risk regions.

South America

Colombia is dropping its mask mandate for some indoor spaces from May 1, President Ivan Duque announced on Monday. The loosening only applies to municipalities wwhere more than 70% of people are vaccinated and more than 40% have received a so-called booster dose. The mandate will remain in place on transport and in medical facilities and schools.

The country has fewer than 3,000 active cases.

