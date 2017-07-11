Coronavirus digest: Global cases top 20 million

The number of coronavirus infections in the world has surpassed 20 million, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The US, India and Brazil together account for nearly two-thirds of all cases.

Health experts believe the actual number of infections is much higher, given as many as 40% of all those who contract COVID-19 have no symptoms and testing capacity is limited.

"Behind these statistics is a great deal of pain and suffering ... But I want to be clear: There are green shoots of hope," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"It's never too late to turn the outbreak around," he said.

Europe swelters under heatwave amid coronavirus pandemic Germans love the lake This weekend temperatures have exceeded 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in some parts of the country. With many Germans on summer holiday and some foreign travel restrictions still in place, authorities feared that people heading to lakes would not respect social distancing. However, crowds at Germany's lakes were somewhat smaller than expected.

Europe swelters under heatwave amid coronavirus pandemic Fire risk across Germany Such hot temperatures and little or no rainfall mean that most of the country is under a fire risk warning. Despite this, German people are taking the opportunity to barbecue. There are warnings for storms in the coming days across the country.

Europe swelters under heatwave amid coronavirus pandemic England sees record-breaking heat In parts of the UK, temperatures are up to 36 degrees Celsius, the hottest August temperatures recorded for almost 20 years. Cases of COVID-19 remain high in Europe's worst-affected country, but many revelers still headed to popular seaside resorts like Brighton to enjoy the water.

Europe swelters under heatwave amid coronavirus pandemic Belgium — without tourists Travel warnings are in place for all or part of Belgium for many European countries, including Germany, after coronavirus cases spiked in the province of Antwerp. Belgians nevertheless took the opportunity to head to the beach as temperatures reached the high 30s.

Europe swelters under heatwave amid coronavirus pandemic France triggers heatwave alert Shortly after Paris made face masks for all compulsory this week, the French capital saw a heatwave alert system put in place by the government. Tourists are being urged to respect social distancing and continue wearing masks despite the heat.

Europe swelters under heatwave amid coronavirus pandemic Not quite Baltic temperatures Back in Germany, authorities in the state of Schleswig-Holstein called for beach visitors to keep respecting social distancing. Many feared that beaches would be overwhelmed. School summer holidays are drawing to a close and families took the chance to have a dip in the Baltic Sea — normally a place synonymous with freezing temperatures. Author: Elliot Douglas



Asia

South Korea's Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said it received Indian regulatory approval to test its anti-parasitic niclosamide drug to treat COVID-19 patients in an early-stage human trial.

The first trial, approved by India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), will involve around 30 healthy participants and begin this month. Daewoong is testing the drug in partnership with New Delhi-based Mankind Pharma Ltd, which will continue the second and third phases of trials in India on mild and severe COVID-19 patients.

South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence Delayed spring term A young boy holds his mother's hand from across a barrier as he returns to school for a delayed spring term in Gwangju, South Korea. The government has initiated a phased reopening of schools across the country even as it sees a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in recent days.

South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence Disinfected classrooms The image shows classrooms being disinfected by quarantine workers before students enter the premises of a school in Seoul. In the first phase of reopening, high school seniors returned to classes on May 20 for a session that was meant to begin in March this year.

South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence Ensuring student safety Teachers check partition walls installed to ensure students' safety as they return to classrooms in Daegu, South Korea. In late February, the city of Daegu reported the first large coronavirus outbreak outside of China, resulting in a huge spike in South Korea's COVID-19 infections.

South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence Maintaining hygiene A school student is putting sanitizer on her hands after coming back to school last week. The second phase of reopening, initiated on June 3, involved students in their first year at high school and second year at middle school and in the third and fourth years in elementary school.

South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence Temperature checks Students wait in line as staff conduct temperature checks with a thermal imaging camera in Chungju, South Korea. The latest phase of reopening has brought nearly 1.8 million children back to school.

South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence Physical distancing is must Guidelines mandate that desks are placed in a manner that allows for physical distancing. In many cases, schools are putting up partitions to prevent the spread of the virus. South Korea has seen a resurgence of cases linked to gatherings at night clubs, churches and warehouses in recent days. This has led to the imposition of stricter regulations.

South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence Strict regulations Transparent dividers installed at a primary school cafeteria in Chuncheon, South Korea. The Education Ministry said that 519 schools have been forced to go back to remote learning, as government guidelines direct that all students and staff members have to return to distance learning if an infection is confirmed.

South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence Masks always on A physical education class in progress with students wearing masks at a high school in Gwacheon, South Korea. In addition to regular sanitizing and multiple temperature checks between classes, students are required to keep their masks on at all times, except when they are eating.

South Korea opens schools despite coronavirus resurgence Tremendous pressure An elementary school student being welcomed by teachers in animal costumes in Daegu. An inordinate amount of pressure for implementation lies on the shoulders of teachers, who must join the students in using an online self-diagnostic system to record their own temperatures before classes. South Korea currently has under 12,000 confirmed cases. Author: Seerat Chabba



Europe

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Germany increased by 966 to 217,293, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by four to 9,201.

On Sunday, German Economy Minister Altmaier said the country is seeing an "alarming" rise in infections after Germany registered more than 1,000 cases per day for three days in a row earlier last week.

As the school summer holidays come to an end, the number of new COVID-19 infections is on the rise again in Germany, as in many European countries.

Despite the surge, kindergartens, schools and educational institutions are being reopened. Schools in the capital of Berlin and the most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia returned full-time on Monday.

Oceania

A retirement village in New Zealand has gone into lockdown after residents showed symptoms of respiratory illness, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The Village Palms retirement home in the South Island city of Christchurch informed of the lockdown in a letter to relatives, the newspaper said.

The news comes as New Zealand recently announced it had gone more than 100 days without community transmission of the coronavirus.

In Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister James Marape said that the two-week lockdown in the capital of Port Moresby would be lifted from Wednesday, despite reported cases of the coronavirus doubling over the past week.

"Whilst the spread is there, we have to adapt to living with COVID-19 this year, instead of taking on drastic measures," Marape told a news conference.

Papua New Guinea had a total of 214 cases and three deaths as of Sunday, the WHO reported, adding that it was likely the real infection numbers were much higher given testing "remains critically low."





