Coronavirus digest: Germany accepts COVID patients from Slovakia

The western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has agreed to take COVID-19 patients from Slovakia, according to Bratislava's top diplomat.

A medical plane with patients is expected to land in the city of Dortmund later Saturday.

Germany has joined Poland in helping to ease the pressure on the Slovak health care system, following a request to help treat those patients who need artificial lung ventilation.

Earlier in the latest wave of the pandemic, Germany took seriously ill COVID patients from neighboring France and the Netherlands.

DW has an overview of other major COVID developments around the world.

Americas

In the United States, the state of Californiahas lifted some virus restrictions on outdoor sports and entertainment venues from April 1, allowing for the reopening of theme parks like Disneyland. The new rules will also allow fans to attend games on Major League Baseball's opening day.

The rules only apply to people living in California. Organizers are not allowed to sell tickets to those living out of state.

Movie theaters in New York City also reopened on Friday, after being closed for nearly a year.

Canada has authorized the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, making it the fourth COVID-19 shot on the approved list after the AstraZeneca, BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna jabs.

The shot is produced by J&J subsidiary Janssen, and is the first single-dose coronavirus vaccine to be authorized in Canada.

The latest clinical data found that the J&J jab was 85% protective against severe COVID-19 in testing that took place across three continents while new virus variants were spreading.

While the Moderna and BioNTech-Pfizer shots reported higher efficacy, the data reported before the newer, more transmissible mutations took the world by storm.

Protesters took to the streets in northern Argentina to demonstrate against new virus-related restrictions on movement. The region is returning to phase one curfews with all non-essential businesses in Formosa closed and traffic to be severely restricted.

Police fired rubber bullets and used tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Europe

Italy has seen its highest annual death toll since World War II with 746,146 deaths recorded in 2020. This figure is nearly 15% higher than the average recorded for the years 2015 to 2019, statistics office ISTAT announced.

Hungary's mass vaccination drive is facing a hurdle after a bureaucratic glitch disrupted the distribution of AstraZeneca's coronavirus shot. The delay is set to affect tens of thousands of people.

"We will apologize to them in a text message," Istvan Gyorgy, a state secretary in charge of the vaccination working group, told a press briefing. Around 74,000 people were due to get a dose over the weekend.

Africa

African officials warned against "selfishness" on the part of rich nations as the continent welcomed doses from the global COVAX initiative to vaccinate a part of its population.

"Rich countries should not be so selfish," said Pontiano Kaleebu, head of the Uganda Virus Research Institute. "It's a concern, and everyone is talking about it."

This came as Uganda received its first doses — 864,000 shots for a nation of over 45 million people. Uganda is expecting a total of 18 million doses but the timeline of delivery remains unknown.

Middle East

Saudi Arabia is set to ease some coronavirus-related restrictions from March 7. The announcement affects entertainment and events, allowing for the reopening of cinemas, gyms and sports centers.

The government will increase inspection campaigns to ensure that venues adhere to the measures that are still in place, for example, restricting the number of people in social events to 20 only.

