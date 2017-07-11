Coronavirus: US approves Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The US Food and Drug Administration greenlit Johnson & Johnson's one-dose coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Saturday evening.

The authorization was approved a day after an independent panel of experts gave their recommendation for the jab. It is the third vaccine to be approved in the US, following in the footsteps of the BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The New Jersey-based company is planning to deliver some 20 million doses to the country by the end of march with a total of 100 million doses planned for the first half of the year.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is simpler than the alternatives as it only requires one shot, but global clinical trials showed that it was 66% effective at preventing various COVID-19 variants and 85% effective at protecting people from developing severe problems.

The Centers for Disease Control reported on Friday that around 47.2 million people in the US have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine so far.

