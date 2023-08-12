  1. Skip to content
Nature and EnvironmentAfrica

COP 28 and climate reparations for the Global South

Louise Osborne
December 8, 2023

During the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, the COP27, industrialized nations pledged to help developing countries pay compensation for loss and damage caused by global warming. But since then talks have stalled. Can a deal be reached at COP28?

