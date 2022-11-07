  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
UN climate summit
Iran protests
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the COP27 summit
Guterres pointed to the US and China to help his idea of a climate pactImage: picture alliance/dpa
PoliticsGlobal issues

COP 27: UN chief warns world is on path to 'climate hell'

43 minutes ago

"Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt. He urged an energy pact between the world's richest and poorest countries.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J9NE

Humanity must cooperate on cutting carbon emissions or face a bleak future, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening of the COP27 climate summit on Monday.

The two-day gathering of world leaders opened in Cairo, with hopes of substantive progress dimmed due to the current geopolitical tension and economic volatility.

What did the UN boss tell leaders?

"Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish," Guterres told the conference in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheik. "It is either a Climate Solidarity Pact or a Collective Suicide Pact."

The UN chief warned that, on the current trajectory, "we are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator."

Guterres called for a pact between the world's richest and poorest countries to accelerate a shift from fossil fuels to alternative energy sources. He called for speedier delivery of funds to help less affluent nations reduce emissions, and to buffer them against the unavoidable impact of climate change.

"The two largest economies — the United States and China — have a particular responsibility to join efforts to make this pact a reality," he said.

Climate change is accelerating, major UN report warns

What’s the background to the summit? 

The summit takes place with world economies reeling from a barrage of international crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 

Meanwhile, there is concern that the world is backsliding on commitments to slash global emissions by 45% by 2030. Such a reduction would help meet the targets of the 2015 Paris Agreement — limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above late 19th-century levels. 

Under some predictions, current trends would see carbon pollution actually increase by 10% by the end of the decade, and a 2.8-degree Celsius increase. 

With just a 1.2-degree Celsius increase so far, the impact of climate change is already notable with an increase in the magnitude and frequency of extreme weather events. They range from major droughts in the Horn of Africa, which have forced millions to the brink of starvation, to deadly flooding in Pakistan. 

Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whose nation emits more greenhouse gases than any other, is not attending the summit. 

US President Joe Biden, whose country rates second in the emissions stakes, will join COP27 later this week. That follows midterm elections on Tuesday that could give control of the US Congress to Republicans hostile to international action on climate change. 

rc/dj (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Kenia Dürre an der Grenze zu Äthiopien

Who is paying for climate change loss and damage?

Nature and Environment8 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Rescuers attempt to recover the Precision Air passenger plane that crashed into Lake Victoria in Bukoba, Tanzania

Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

Tanzanian passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria

CatastropheNovember 6, 2022
More from Africa

Asia

People walk along a road near New Delhi's India Gate, which is obscured by smog.

Smog forces school closures in New Delhi

Smog forces school closures in New Delhi

HealthNovember 5, 202201:39 min
More from Asia

Germany

Tourists at the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin

Holocaust remembrance reexamined

Holocaust remembrance reexamined

CultureNovember 6, 202213:38 min
More from Germany

Europe

Unilluminated street and residential blocks during a blackout after a Russian missile attack on Ukrainian power infrastructure in Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Klitschko warns Kyiv may face blackouts

Ukraine updates: Klitschko warns Kyiv may face blackouts

ConflictsNovember 6, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of the damaged Maram camp, hosting internally displaced civilians, after the cluster bomb attack carried out by Assad regime forces in Idlib, Syria

Syria: 9 killed in shelling of Idlib tent settlements

Syria: 9 killed in shelling of Idlib tent settlements

Conflicts22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A symbolic image of Elon Musk and a distorted Twitter logo

Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs amid misinformation fears

Elon Musk defends Twitter layoffs amid misinformation fears

TechnologyNovember 5, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Foreign and Peruvian tourist rest in the boat where they have been detained at the Cuninico community in Loreto

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

Peru Indigenous group frees kidnapped riverboat tourists

CrimeNovember 5, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage