Guterres pointed to the US and China to help his idea of a climate pactImage: picture alliance/dpa
PoliticsGlobal issues
COP 27: UN chief warns world is on path to 'climate hell'
43 minutes ago
"Humanity has a choice: cooperate or perish," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the start of the COP27 summit in Egypt. He urged an energy pact between the world's richest and poorest countries.
https://p.dw.com/p/4J9NE
Advertisement
Humanity must cooperate on cutting carbon emissions or face a bleak future, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening of the COP27 climate summit on Monday.
"The two largest economies — the United States and China — have a particular responsibility to join efforts to make this pact a reality," he said.
Climate change is accelerating, major UN report warns
What’s the background to the summit?
The summit takes place with world economies reeling from a barrage of international crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, there is concern that the world is backsliding on commitments to slash global emissions by 45% by 2030. Such a reduction would help meet the targets of the 2015 Paris Agreement — limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above late 19th-century levels.
Under some predictions, current trends would see carbon pollution actually increase by 10% by the end of the decade, and a 2.8-degree Celsius increase.
US President Joe Biden, whose country rates second in the emissions stakes, will join COP27 later this week. That follows midterm elections on Tuesday that could give control of the US Congress to Republicans hostile to international action on climate change.