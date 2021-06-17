 Controversial Golden Coach becomes museum exhibit | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 17.06.2021

Controversial Golden Coach becomes museum exhibit

Formerly used by the Dutch royal family, the 122-year-old coach was criticized for featuring racist, colonialist imagery. It is now on show in Amsterdam.

Golden Coach of Dutch Royal Family.

An extravagant gilded carriage once used by the Dutch royal family is now a museum exhibit.

A panel on the side of the coach was the subject of a heated debate because of its imagery, which some deem as racist and colonialist.

A close-up view showing details of the Golden Coach.

The 1898 triptych by Nicolaas van der Waay, titled "Tribute from the Colonies," depicts people from then Dutch colonies, Indonesia, Suriname, and the former Dutch Antilles, paying humble tribute to a white woman symbolizing the Netherlands.  

The Golden Coach is used on Prince's Day in Holland.

In a 2011 op-ed in Dutch daily NRC Handelsblad, Suriname-born Barryl Biekman, chairman of the National Platform for the History of Dutch Slavery, and several other Dutch politicians called for the image to be removed from the coach. 

The Golden Coach is on exhibition at the Amsterdam Museum until February 2022.

The carriage made of teak wood and covered in gold leaf was a gift to Queen Wilhelmina from the people of Amsterdam in honor of her coronation in 1898.

The NL Times once reported that more than 1,200 people worked on it, including children who lived in the city orphanage, which is now the Amsterdam Museum where the coach will be exhibited from June 18 until February 27, 2022.

Dutch Crown Princess Maxima Zorreguieta waves from the Golden Coach after her wedding to Crown Prince Willem Alexander February 2, 2002.

The coach has been used for royal weddings since 1901, including the 2002 wedding of the current King and Queen, then Prince Willem-Alexander and Princess Maxima.

It also used to carry the Dutch monarch to the opening of parliament each year on Prinsjesdag, or Prince's Day.

However, since 2016, the Royal Family has used the Glass Carriage instead while the Golden Coach underwent restoration.

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands waves from the Glass Coach.

Given the controversy surrounding the Golden Coach, its fate after the exhibition remains unknown.

