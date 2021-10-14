 Congo pygmies move deeper into the forest to escape extinction | All media content | DW | 12.11.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Africa

Congo pygmies move deeper into the forest to escape extinction

As pygmies in the Republic of Congo lose access to their ancestral lands, groups are moving deeper into the rain forest to save their culture.

  • A man looks out through the slats of a hut at the forest outside

    Pygmies seek refuge deep in the forest

    Moguio, a young Aka-Mbenzele pygmy, used to roam freely through the forest to hunt and gather, following the seasons. But then his community in the north of the Republic of Congo became threatened by landowners, forestry and mining. They decided abandon their nomadic tradition and settle in one place deeper in the forest.

  • A man walks deeper into a thick, lush forest

    Among Africa's last hunter-gatherers

    Pygmies are one of Africa's last nomadic hunter-gatherer communities. Traditionally, they lived in a vast region spanning the entire Congo Basin. Around 900,000 pygmies still live across the rainforests of nine Central African countries. But the loss of habitat makes it harder for young men like Moguio to maintain their hunting traditions.

  • A family of three against a dark background

    A way of life at risk

    In most regions of Central Africa, pygmies no longer have free access to their traditional lands and are unable to carry out traditional activities. Pygmies pass down the rituals and secrets of the forest to their children from the day they are born. The Aka-Mbenzel community worries they won't be able to pass down their knowledge to the next generations.

  • A man stands as smoke from his hut wafts into the forest behind him

    Longa, a shelter against discrimination 

    The village of Longa is located deep within the rainforest of the Likouala Department. Here, community life continues quietly, away from ethnic discrimination. The Republic of Congo was the first African country to pass a law protecting pygmys' rights; regardless, communities still suffer severe social exclusion. A 2019 human rights report by the UN confirmed such ongoing discrimination.

  • A man cuts a vine with a machete

    In harmony with the forest 

    Pygmies are often looked down upon in Congolese society. They are seen as backward by the Bantu ethnic group, which historically kept them as slaves. Pygmies have a very close relationship with the rainforest environment — which is worshiped as a deity. They live in symbiosis with nature, gathering fruits and insects, and hunting; and protecting the forest.

  • Women sit, holding a bowl

    Climate-regulating forest at risk 

    Pygmies are entirely dependent on the forest of the Congo Basin forest for their livelihood. It's the second-largest rainforest on the planet. It soaks up 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 each year, making it crucial for the regulation of the world's climate. The rainforest is endangered by logging and clearing for large-scale agriculture. Mining and urbanization are also threats.

  • A man holds his nose closed while another man stands behind him with a gun

    Formidable hunters and forest guides

    The Aka-Mbenzele can navigate in the forest even at night. Adept at evading predators, they are gifted hunters. The group lives in one of the world's most important natural sanctuaries, which covers 240 million hectares and is home to more than 10,000 types of plants and thousands of animals. 

  • A man lights a campfire on the forest floor

    Abused by forest rangers

    Longa pygmies still set up camps in the forest when they go hunting or search for fruit and insects. But in other areas of the Congo Basin forest, nature reserve rangers have attacked and burned pygmy settlements, accusing them of being poachers. In 2016, the indigenous rights group Survival International accused WWF and African Parks of hundreds of cases of abuse against Indigenous peoples. 

  • A women with facial tattoos stands with a group of other people

    The injustice of militarized conservation

    "In the past, we didn't understand the concept of the forest having owners. We could move freely without limitations," explains Ndiky. UN investigations have confirmed allegations of abuses and human rights violations against pygmies by environmental groups. This raises concerns around creating nature reserves on traditional Indigenous lands and militarization of the guarding of such reserves.

  • A group of pygmies watch a person dressed as their forest god Mobe

    Mobe, god of the forest 

    As sunset approaches, a representation of the pygmies' forest god Mobe often shows up in the village of Longa. The community asks the deity to donate fruit and assure good hunting. "They have protected their world for years. I'm sure we couldn't preserve the forest without their wisdom," says Congolese ethnologist Sorel Eta.

  • A man looks up toward the sky as he stands in a forest clearing

    Forbidding access

    But pygmies in the Congolese department of Sangha are losing access to their ancestral lands. They are being forced to settle near Bantu-majority urban centers. Armel is a Baka pygmy who now works on a cacao farm. "First the loggers and miners came, then the eco-guards. I think they want to kill our culture. It's only a matter of time." 

  • A man sucks on a honeycomb in the forest

    Keeping nature in balance

    When pygmies harvest honey, they make sure they leave behind enough for the bees to survive. They take care to only take what they need; others could learn from them. Over the past two decades, at least 64.7 million hectares of humid primary forest has been lost globally.


  • A man looks out through the slats of a hut at the forest outside

    Pygmies seek refuge deep in the forest

    Moguio, a young Aka-Mbenzele pygmy, used to roam freely through the forest to hunt and gather, following the seasons. But then his community in the north of the Republic of Congo became threatened by landowners, forestry and mining. They decided abandon their nomadic tradition and settle in one place deeper in the forest.

  • A man walks deeper into a thick, lush forest

    Among Africa's last hunter-gatherers

    Pygmies are one of Africa's last nomadic hunter-gatherer communities. Traditionally, they lived in a vast region spanning the entire Congo Basin. Around 900,000 pygmies still live across the rainforests of nine Central African countries. But the loss of habitat makes it harder for young men like Moguio to maintain their hunting traditions.

  • A family of three against a dark background

    A way of life at risk

    In most regions of Central Africa, pygmies no longer have free access to their traditional lands and are unable to carry out traditional activities. Pygmies pass down the rituals and secrets of the forest to their children from the day they are born. The Aka-Mbenzel community worries they won't be able to pass down their knowledge to the next generations.

  • A man stands as smoke from his hut wafts into the forest behind him

    Longa, a shelter against discrimination 

    The village of Longa is located deep within the rainforest of the Likouala Department. Here, community life continues quietly, away from ethnic discrimination. The Republic of Congo was the first African country to pass a law protecting pygmys' rights; regardless, communities still suffer severe social exclusion. A 2019 human rights report by the UN confirmed such ongoing discrimination.

  • A man cuts a vine with a machete

    In harmony with the forest 

    Pygmies are often looked down upon in Congolese society. They are seen as backward by the Bantu ethnic group, which historically kept them as slaves. Pygmies have a very close relationship with the rainforest environment — which is worshiped as a deity. They live in symbiosis with nature, gathering fruits and insects, and hunting; and protecting the forest.

  • Women sit, holding a bowl

    Climate-regulating forest at risk 

    Pygmies are entirely dependent on the forest of the Congo Basin forest for their livelihood. It's the second-largest rainforest on the planet. It soaks up 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 each year, making it crucial for the regulation of the world's climate. The rainforest is endangered by logging and clearing for large-scale agriculture. Mining and urbanization are also threats.

  • A man holds his nose closed while another man stands behind him with a gun

    Formidable hunters and forest guides

    The Aka-Mbenzele can navigate in the forest even at night. Adept at evading predators, they are gifted hunters. The group lives in one of the world's most important natural sanctuaries, which covers 240 million hectares and is home to more than 10,000 types of plants and thousands of animals. 

  • A man lights a campfire on the forest floor

    Abused by forest rangers

    Longa pygmies still set up camps in the forest when they go hunting or search for fruit and insects. But in other areas of the Congo Basin forest, nature reserve rangers have attacked and burned pygmy settlements, accusing them of being poachers. In 2016, the indigenous rights group Survival International accused WWF and African Parks of hundreds of cases of abuse against Indigenous peoples. 

  • A women with facial tattoos stands with a group of other people

    The injustice of militarized conservation

    "In the past, we didn't understand the concept of the forest having owners. We could move freely without limitations," explains Ndiky. UN investigations have confirmed allegations of abuses and human rights violations against pygmies by environmental groups. This raises concerns around creating nature reserves on traditional Indigenous lands and militarization of the guarding of such reserves.

  • A group of pygmies watch a person dressed as their forest god Mobe

    Mobe, god of the forest 

    As sunset approaches, a representation of the pygmies' forest god Mobe often shows up in the village of Longa. The community asks the deity to donate fruit and assure good hunting. "They have protected their world for years. I'm sure we couldn't preserve the forest without their wisdom," says Congolese ethnologist Sorel Eta.

  • A man looks up toward the sky as he stands in a forest clearing

    Forbidding access

    But pygmies in the Congolese department of Sangha are losing access to their ancestral lands. They are being forced to settle near Bantu-majority urban centers. Armel is a Baka pygmy who now works on a cacao farm. "First the loggers and miners came, then the eco-guards. I think they want to kill our culture. It's only a matter of time." 

  • A man sucks on a honeycomb in the forest

    Keeping nature in balance

    When pygmies harvest honey, they make sure they leave behind enough for the bees to survive. They take care to only take what they need; others could learn from them. Over the past two decades, at least 64.7 million hectares of humid primary forest has been lost globally.


 

 


 

More in the Media Center

Motiv: Bewohner der Ethnie der Baka im Messok Dja (Gebiet im Kongobecken, Demokratische Republik Kongo) Aufnahmedatum: 30.04.2019 Zur freien Verwendung mit Nennung von Survival International als Urheber (gern mit Link zu unserer Seite, falls möglich). Das Foto ist nicht auf einmaligen Gebrauch beschränkt.

Living Planet: Ancient custodians of the Cameroonian forests under threat from logging and mining 14.10.2021

Baka Children in front of their house, an early morning. - One of the huts in the Akonetie village, photo taken on March 30, 2021.

World in Progress: How are the Baka pygmies copying with COVID? 05.05.2021

***Archivbild*** An activist holds a placard during a protest against cutting down of trees for a proposed metro car shed project at Aarey Colony in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) |

Living Planet: Ticking time bombs 23.01.2020

Tropical swamp | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Living Planet: Preserving Congo's peatlands 23.01.2020

Read also

September 7, 2021, Porto Velho, Rondonia, Brazil: Burning of the Amazon Forest, in the city of Porto Velho, in the state of RondÃÂ_nia, on the afternoon of Tuesday 7th September. In June, the federal government issued a decree banning burning throughout Brazil for 120 days. (Credit Image: Â© Fernando Souza/ZUMA Press Wire

COP26: World leaders back deal to end deforestation by 2030 01.11.2021

More than 100 world leaders, including Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, are supporting the agreement at the COP26 climate summit. Activists say it greenlights "another decade of deforestation."

A member of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., soaks in the sun at his habitat on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. Several gorillas at the zoo have tested positive for the coronavirus in what is believed to be the first known cases among such primates in the United States and possibly the world. It appears the infection came from a member of the park's wildlife care team who also tested positive for the virus but has been asymptomatic and wore a mask at all times around the gorillas. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)

Protecting rare gorillas in Cameroon 24.08.2021

Villagers and scientists are working together to protect rare primates in the Ebo rainforest.

epa01935477 The President of the Republic of Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, looks on during the opening ceremony of a World Summit on Food Security organized by the FAO in Rome, Italy on 16 November 2009. The summit is bringing together more than 60 heads of states and government. EPA/PIER PAOLO CITO / POOL +++(c) dpa - Report+++

Opinion: The vicious cycle of Congolese power remains unbroken 22.03.2021

The Republic of the Congo's longtime president, Denis Sassou Nguesso, is likely to continue his rule after last weekend's election — to the surprise of no one, says DW's Eric Topona.

African forest elephant (Loxodonta cyclotis). Odzala-Kokoua National Park, Republic of the Congo. | Verwendung weltweit

Congolese elephant poacher sentenced to 30 years 25.08.2020

The man, dubbed "the butcher of Nouabale Ndoki" park in the Republic of Congo, is set to spend the next 30 years in prison. The park is a refuge for the region's rare forest elephants and is protected by UNESCO.